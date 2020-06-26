MONTPELIER — Even though many towns have canceled their annual Independence Day fireworks shows because of the pandemic, fireworks sellers in Vermont are reporting an increase in sales.
“The consumer fireworks, and I think I can say this for most all consumer fireworks companies, sales are certainly up," said Richard Swenson, director of marketing and retail for Northstar Fireworks, which has locations in East Montpelier and St. Johnsbury, plus an online store. “Any consumer companies that have professional displays like we do, we cover 99% of the municipalities, so in regards to sales I think they’re up considerably for everybody.”
He estimates sales are up anywhere between 20% and 40%.
With municipalities shutting down their displays because of the restrictions on large groups, people are turning to fireworks to do in their backyards, which is great because it gives them the experience and they get to enjoy celebrations with their families,” he said.
Chip Greeno, who owns C&C Fireworks with his father, Chuck, said his company’s sales are up nearly 100%. C&C Fireworks has locations in Rutland Town and nearby Pittsford.
“We had some town shows we normally shoot in Pittsford and Wallingford, and they did both cancel, so that was a financial setback, but I think more people are, because of the cancellations this summer, taking it on themselves to do a show for themselves in their backyard,” he said, adding that by summer’s end, sales should even out.
“I sell sparklers, fountains, and smoke bombs but I also sell 500 gram cakes, mortars, rockets, really anything that’s Class C fireworks,” he said. “This year, I think people are looking more for the bigger stuff to put on a display for themselves.”
Customers are from all demographics, he said. The average purchase is around $200 but there are people who’ve dropped closer to $1,000 on fireworks.
He suspects the pandemic is fueling some of this, between regular town shows being canceled, to people being stressed and wanting a release, to them simply having little else to spend their money on given what else has closed.
The increased popularity of fireworks this year doesn’t appear to be limited to Vermont. The Associated Press reports that major cities have been dealing with a rise in fireworks-related issues, with New York City going so far as to create a task force to look into the problem.
In Vermont, it appears to be a mix of places getting complaints and others not.
A few weeks ago, the Rutland Town Select Board amended Greeno’s operating permit barring him from selling fireworks to any Rutland City or Rutland Town resident without a permit from their respective municipality. The board said it had been receiving complaints about fireworks, but noted that Greeno had been selling responsibly and following all the rules he’d been put under.
Clarendon Fire Department Chief Matt Jakubowski said earlier this week that until recently he had been getting numerous complaints about fireworks in the area, about a 30% increase over a normal year. He said he’s since turned tracking fireworks permits over to the town, as state law requires towns to manage the permitting process and that technically the Clarendon department is a separate entity.
Captain Neil Martel, of the Montpelier City Police, said Thursday the city has only had one complaint since May 1.
Barre Police Chief Timothy Bombardier said so far the department has received five complaints in June, the same number it had last year.
Both said there may be more as the July 4 holiday approaches.
According to Vermont State Police Public Information Officer Adam Silverman, between May 15 and June 24, the VSP has received 37 fireworks complaints statewide. In 2019 it was 18 complaints for that same period, while 2018 saw 15 complaints, and 2017 had 22.
