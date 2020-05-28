After receiving numerous complaints about fireworks, the Select Board voted this week to amend the operating permit for C&C Fireworks.
The board voted unanimously on Tuesday to require that before C&C Fireworks sells fireworks to any Rutland Town resident, the buyer show a fireworks permit issued to them by the fire chief. C&C Fireworks also is not allowed to sell fireworks to Rutland City residents, as the city doesn't issue permits to individuals for fireworks displays.
C&C Fireworks has two locations — one in town and one in the town of Pittsford. The Pittsford location opened in 2016, with the Rutland locale opening a year later. Earlier this month, the Rutland Town Select Board voted to renew the company’s permit for two years. The Pittsford Select Board, meanwhile, voted to renew the permit for three years.
The Greenos agreed to honor the sale conditions at both their locations.
The decision in Rutland followed a long discussion about how to enforce the rules, how effective the rules would be, and how to harm C&C Fireworks as little as possible while cutting down on complaints. Several board members acknowledged the company has followed all the rules; the problem lies with irresponsible people in the community.
“We have received, unfortunately, over the past four or five days a tremendous amount of complaints about the use of fireworks; not only in the town but our sister municipalities in the area have had complaints,” said Select Board Chairman Joshua Terenzini. “The town (police department) has had a number of complaints, the city has, as of this morning, received 15 formal complaints they had documented.”
Terenzini said that he, other board members and Town Hall staff have been told by townspeople that fireworks are causing horses to jump fences, while others are having to tranquilize their dogs.
“This board is extremely sensitive to the needs of its constituents,” he said. “We have not seen complaints like this in a number of years, quite frankly.”
Selectwoman Sharon Russell, who is also executive director of Open Door Mission, a Rutland City homeless shelter, said the fireworks also have been an issue for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.
“I will tell you, even on the Fourth of July when fireworks are expected, it is most difficult for veterans who have served and who were under fire,” she said, adding that it’s worse when fireworks go off unexpectedly in the middle of the night. “We need to be considerate of that. I know I and the board are most grateful for the freedom they have given us, so I think we ought to lean towards helping them out.”
Selectwoman Mary Ashcroft suggested the board look at limiting hours fireworks can be used.
Selectman Joe Denardo said he believes there’s been more fireworks usage because people are frustrated by the pandemic, which among other things, has people cooped up indoors. He was skeptical any changes or permit updates would address the problem.
“They’re doing everything they can, and I think it’s unfair their business is suffering because we have irresponsible adults out there,” said Denardo. “The thing is, I don't know how you’re going to fix it. It comes down to common sense and people having courtesy for their neighbors. You’re not going to legislate it, you’re not going to enact any laws to make it work.”
Chip Greeno agreed that more people are buying fireworks because of the pandemic. Greeno said the state doesn’t allow his fireworks stands to have electricity, and so making copies of permits and keeping them on file, as was suggested, would be an issue. He noted there are other fireworks dealers in the area, and people can and will travel to purchase them.
Denardo also suggested that fireworks permits be communicated to town authorities the same way burn permits are. Fire Chief Chris Clark agreed this would be easy enough to do.
On a related subject, the board agreed to move ahead with a planned fireworks show for Independence Day. Administrative Assistant to the Select Board, Bill Sweet, said Northstar Fireworks, of East Montpelier, the company hired to put on the show, was asking whether the town planned to hold the event, given the pandemic situation.
“I would like to see us continue on with the Fourth of July fireworks and have people socially distance themselves by sitting in their cars to watch them,” said Terenzini.
The board decided it would close Northwood Park, but let people watch from their cars in the parking lot, as well as one side of Post Road. The board did not feel it could enforce proper social-distancing guidelines in the dark.
Terenzini also announced that the annual Townwide Celebration wouldn’t be held this year, as there had been no time to plan it and it would be difficult given the necessary social distancing.
“It would be my recommendation that we unfortunately disband the Townwide Celebration for this year and plan for the best one we’ve ever seen in the summer of 2021,” he said. The board agreed.
