A local fireworks company is hoping the good will it’s built up over the past few years will help extend the life of its operating permits.
Chip Greeno and his father, Chuck Greeno, own C and C Fireworks. They opened their first location four years ago on Route 7 in Pittsford, and a year later, opened another store on Business Route 4 in Rutland Town.
Chip Greeno said in an interview Friday he sells fireworks available to civilians without a special license. The business puts on shows with those same fireworks at special events. He said the larger fireworks require special licensing, insurance and other permits, but his business seems to have found its niche with what it’s selling now.
Each year it’s been operating, C and C Fireworks has donated $1,000 to its host-towns’ fire departments. This week, Greeno presented $1,000 checks at the meetings of the Rutland Town and Pittsford select boards.
“This fall, we’ll be going in front of you guys again to ask for a permit,” said Greeno at the Pittsford meeting on Wednesday. “I’m hoping maybe the board this year sees us as a long-term resident and maybe gives us more than just a year permit; Rutland Town gave us a two-year permit, for instance.”
Pittsfield Select Board Chairman Thomas Hooker said Greeno should put forward the request when filing for the next permit.
Selling fireworks in Vermont requires permission from the host town. Greeno said in a Friday interview that there were some growing pains in the first year C and C opened, but things appear to be smoother now, and he’s had few complaints.
He said Friday the two-year permit Rutland Town granted expires this year. He approached the Rutland Town Select Board on Tuesday to present a $1,000 check, as well as to inform that board he’d be seeking a longer permit term.
“I really appreciated the two years. It could be even longer, an open-ended permit that would allow us to really think about investing in the property as far as purchasing it and making it an anchor,” Greeno told the Rutland Town Select Board.
The board’s chairman, Joshua Terenzini, said such a discussion would have to be warned on the agenda for a future meeting.
Rutland Town has been quite welcoming to C and C Fireworks, Greeno said Friday. Even so, he hopes to get operating permits that are longer than a few years. This would allow the business to make long-term plans with regard to investing in its existing locations, hiring employees or opening other locations. Greeno said he and his father have considered opening stores nearer to the New York or New Hampshire state lines, but given how fireworks permitting works in Vermont, such efforts can be tricky.
Greeno said developing a good relationship with a community is important in the fireworks business. He said it’s one reason C and C donates to local fire departments. Greeno said the donations aren’t intended to make any official overlook any rules, but to compensate the town and fire department for any added work they have to do to accommodate firework sales.
He said even if Rutland Town and Pittsford grant longer-term permits, they’d be within their rights to revoke them if there was a problem.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
