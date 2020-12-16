They were the shots heard round the state as five staff members received the first of two COVID-19 vaccination shots at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
The Rutland hospital wasn’t the only hospital in Vermont to receive doses of the vaccine on Tuesday, but it was among the first to give injections.
Laura Cohen, a nurse practitioner, and John Wood, a nurse, were the first to get the shots. Both work in the hospital’s emergency department.
Cohen and Wood displayed no reluctance to get the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
“I did a lot of research. I feel bottom line is that COVID-19 kills people. Vaccines do not,” Cohen said.
Wood said he had similar reasons for being willing to get one of the first shots.
“I didn’t feel the vaccine was going to harm us. The technology has been there for a while, but the disease is going to hurt you,” Wood said.
Wood called it a “community service.” He said someone who has been vaccinated is not going to get the respiratory disease and “unsuspectingly spread it somewhere else.”
“I think it’s a benefit for both myself as a provider and the patients,” added Cohen.
Cohen and Wood both have been at Rutland Regional more than three years.
The small rehab medicine conference room where the shots were given was crowded and noisy on Tuesday. Many people were using cellphones to get photos and videos of the historic and hopeful moment.
Jonathan Reynolds, a doctor of pharmacy and vice president of clinical services at RRMC, called Tuesday an “exciting day” because they had the opportunity to start the vaccination process for the “first subset of frontline employees.”
“I think there’s a sense of excitement and, frankly, some, I use the word ‘jubilation’ that this is the beginning to the end of the pandemic. Our health care staff have been on the front lines of taking care of our employees and taking care of patients, especially in the community. (The vaccine) is a vital piece of moving forward and back to our normal lives,” he said.
Reynolds said Rutland Regional had gotten some doses on Tuesday, and quickly identified five people who work in the emergency department and who are therefore “arguably at the greatest risk” to receive the vaccine.
“We really just wanted to get the ball rolling in a small way,” he said.
Starting tomorrow and continuing through the end of the week, Rutland Regional is expected to expand the distribution of vaccine to staff. This week, RRMC has 285 doses of the vaccine.
The Pfizer vaccine will require a second dose in 21 days. Reynolds said the vaccine needs to be staggered among the staff of a particular department.
“The second shot can elicit a strong immune response. It’s a sign that the vaccine is working, but it may cause some general sense of headache, muscle ache, some things that may cause some folks to miss work for a day or two after receiving the vaccine. We just want to be strategic to make sure that we don’t give the vaccine to an entire department where the hospital’s capacity to provide care might be diminished,” he said.
The Rutland hospital has a vaccine prioritization committee, whose members are taking guidance from the Vermont Health Department, on how to “roll out and prioritize” vaccination.
As an example, Reynolds said RRMC is working to vaccinate about a third of the emergency medical technicians and emergency medical service providers along with hospital staff members.
This week, about 65 of the crew members who go on ambulance calls will get the vaccine.
As more vaccine becomes available, the list of health care workers will be expanded.
When more doses are available, Reynolds said he expects RRMC’s vaccination clinics will be expanded and eventually they will likely be offered by pharmacies.
“It’s going to take a village to vaccinate our community in a timely fashion,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds said he didn’t have a strong sense of the amount of time needed for the vaccine and others like it to be widely distributed.
“I can convey that by end of January, we are hopeful that we will have given almost all the community health care providers, health care workers their first initial vaccine shot. I think that the general trend is that by February and March, we can begin to have supply to expand to Phase 1-B, as defined by the (Vermont Department of Health) which might include essential workers of other areas of businesses,”
