State parks around the nation will host free, guided hikes as a part of First Day Hikes, and Vermont trail guides are leading tours of Mount Ascutney, the Long Pond and Big Deer State Park to ring in the new year Jan. 1.
Entry to the parks is free for all hikes and all ages are welcome, as well as any compatible canine companions on-leash.
Interested parties are encouraged to RSVP to the trail guides and check the status of the hikes, as conditions may change.
Scott Davidson “The Woodstock Naturalist,” will lead a 1-hour walk up Mount Ascutney starting at 9 a.m. at the park entrance. For information, call Davidson at 457-2810.
Jean Haigh of the Green Mountain Club will host a 4-mile walk at 10 a.m. starting at the Long Pond Trail Head to see Lake Willoughby, Bald Mountain and Long Pond. Email Haigh at jhaightvt@gmail.com, or call 586-9637.
Local outdoor enthusiast Greg Western will host a 1-hour walk through the Groton Nature Center in Big Deer State Park beginning at 1 p.m. Call Western at 498-0079.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.