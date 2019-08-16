BRANDON — A music festival aimed at showcasing the talents of younger performers will be held at Estabrook Park at the end of the month.
Colleen Wright, assistant recreation director, said Thursday the Estabrook Rock Fest is slated for Aug. 30 and Aug. 31 at Estabrook Field. Gates are open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. both days. There’s a $5 entry fee with the funds benefiting the Brandon Area Toy Project, which gives Christmas presents to children.
Wright said this will be the first Estabrook Rock Fest, but the hope is to have it become an annual event, book-ending the Recreation Department’s summer which begins with the Brandon Carnival.
Games, food vendors and water slides will be available both days, Wright said.
“We’ve got Kids Idol on Friday,” she said. It’s a singing competition modeled after the popular American Idol show for kids under 13. It begins at 7 p.m. The winning prize is $100. Would-be contestants can sign up online at https://bit.ly/2Z8laTm.
At 5 p.m. School Supply Bingo begins under the Brandon Area Toy Project tent.
“It’s bingo, but in Vermont, kids can’t win money at bingo, but they can win school supplies,” said Wright. She said 14 bags of school supplies can be won by kids participating.
Friday is also the Sports Swap.
“If you have old sports equipment, bring it, if you need sports equipment, take it,” said Wright.
She expects the water slides will be a big hit with crowds. They’re 15 feet high and 27 feet long, and usable by kids and adults. A $10 bracelet gets one unlimited trips down the slide.
Saturday will feature three bands, all made up of teenagers, said Wright. Sweetsphynx, of Brandon, West Road Rockers, of Whiting, and a third band that has yet to settle on a name will be playing.
Wright said Eastabrook Field has been working well for the town as an event venue. Upgrades in recent years have made it so, especially with regards to parking. She said Brandon has an abundance of volunteers and is able to put on a fair number of events because of this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.