PITTSFORD — The local rescue squad will be part of the town’s budget this coming fiscal year.
Town Manager John Haverstock said in an interview Monday that the Select Board won’t approve a budget until January and has a few meetings to go before the draft is finalized, but it will likely contain approximately $25,000 for Pittsford First Response.
Haverstock said voters have been giving $25,000 to the group for more than a decade at least, if not longer, through appropriations at Town Meeting Day.
At the start of 2019, Bob Foley, chief for Pittsford First Response, approached the Select Board with the idea of rolling the squad into the town’s books, treating it like the fire and police departments. Foley told the board and the Herald that this would end up saving Pittsford First Response a great deal of money on items such as insurance and other costs. Foley said the group’s volunteers continually find themselves having to raise funds, and while they’ll continue to do that, it was getting to be too much of a burden.
Haverstock said the Pittsford First Response budget is about the same as what it’s been asking for in appropriations, give or take less than $2,000.
The squad’s building on Arch Street will remain as such, Haverstock said. The building was donated to Pittsford First Response by the Carter family, and there was some question initially whether the group being folded into the town might affect that agreement, but Haverstock said the Carters have been supportive of this move.
Foley said in February the group has about eight members, all are volunteers. It’s got one ambulance, a former Rutland Rescue vehicle, but it doesn’t transport people. Foley said the group’s main role is to be the first arrival at an emergency scene, offer some level of help to those who need it, and provide information to responding police, fire or ambulance crews.
The group incorporated as a nonprofit in the 1980s. Because of Pittsford’s rural nature, it can take regional services some time to reach certain locations in town, so it made sense to have a group of first responders based locally.
Haverstock said while the town’s budget won’t be finalized to go before voters until January, the board is trying to keep it at around a 1% increase. Among the items driving up the budget it the cost of health care insurance. He said the town was looking at an 11% increase, but switched from Blue Cross Blue Shield to MVP and is now looking at a 4.2% increase.
