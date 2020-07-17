A virtual meeting will be held on Aug. 5 for the state’s 2020-2030 Big Game Plan.
According to the Department of Fish and Wildlife, the meeting will be accessible through Microsoft Teams, (bit.ly/0717BigGame) available on a computer or smart phone. It’s recommended people download the Microsoft Teams app before the meeting. People can also attend by phone by calling 802-828-7667 and entering 743579474#.
A brief presentation on the plan will prelude the meeting, but folks are encouraged to look at the draft plan first on the department’s website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
The plan is for how to manage deer, bear, moose, and wild turkey populations over the next decade. It is not a regulatory document.
“The 2020-2030 plan is the culmination of two years of public survey data, biological data, public meetings, and department thinking,” stated Mark Scott, director of wildlife, in a release. “These are four very important species to the state, and we welcome comments from all Vermonters prior to finalizing the plan.”
Comments can be submitted until Aug. 12. This can be done through mail, ANR.FWPublicComment@vermont.gov or by regular mail to Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, 1 National Life Drive, Montpelier, Vt., 05620.
