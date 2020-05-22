MONTPELIER — The Fish & Wildlife Department has canceled its summer Conservation Camp program for this year, along with a course for educators, owing to concerns about COVID-19.
According to the department, it could not find a practical way to run the camps in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines.
About 900 young people attend the camps annually, according to the department. Half of them do so on scholarships made possible by outdoor organizations. Those who’ve already registered for the program can get a refund. Email FWGMCC@vermont.gov or call 802-828-1460.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.