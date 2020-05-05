The Vermont Department of Health update Tuesday showed no new deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state and five new cases of the respiratory disease.
The state updates its numbers every day to inform Vermonters of the results of efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus disease.
The number of deaths Tuesday was 52, the same number as Monday.
The health department has positively identified 907 cases of coronavirus disease from 17.518 tests. On Monday, the number of cases was 902.
According to the update, eight people were hospitalized on Tuesday to be treated for COVID-19. The same number were hospitalized for treatment on Monday. The number hospitalized while being tested for COVID-19 more than tripled on Tuesday to 25, while there were seven hospitalized for testing on Monday.
