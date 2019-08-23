NEW HAVEN — A flagger is in critical condition after being hit by a car Friday morning on Route 7.
State Police said that at 8:13 a.m. they were dispatched to the area around Route 7 and Route 17 intersection where they found James P. Alger, 38, an employee of LPD Traffic Control Services, had been hit by a northbound car driven by Jennifer L. Bergevin, 49, of Middlebury.
Police said Alger, of Barre, was working as a flagger at the Railroad Crossing Construction Zone. Bergevin was traveling at approximately 30 mph, the posted speed limit for the area, when she hit Alger. Members of the Vergennes Area Rescue Services and Middlebury Regional Emergency Services responded, stabilizing Alger and taking him to Porter Hospital in Middlebury. Because of the severity of his injuries, Alger was then transported via DHART helicopter to the UVM Medical Center in Burlington where, according to police, he was in critical condition.
Bergevin was taken to the State Police barracks in New Haven and examined by a drug recognition expert. Police said Bergevin was cited for driving under the influence of drugs, and gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle with serious bodily Injury resulting. She’s scheduled to appear in Addison criminal court on Oct. 21.
This post has been updated to add the town of residence of the victim, via information from State Police. The post will be further updated as new information becomes available.
