A Florida woman is facing a felony charge after she was the driver in a crash in September in Pittsford that injured a local teenager.
Candace Child, 69, of Naples, Florida, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of grossly negligent driving which resulted in a serious injury.
Child who appeared in court by phone on Monday was released on her own recognizance.
The charge against Child is based on an affidavit written by Trooper Craig Roland, of the Vermont State Police, who said he was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Route 7 around 2 p.m. on Sept. 18.
Roland said he learned there had been calls to police before the crash about a red sport utility vehicle with a Florida license plate on Route 7 in Rutland Town near the Green Mountain Plaza that “appeared to be swerving and unable to maintain its lane of travel.”
After arriving at the scene, Roland said he saw a 2013 BMW X5 with a Florida license plate that was “roughly” facing northwest in the southbound lane. The front end of the X5 was entangled with the front end of a 2009 Chevrolet Impala with a Vermont license plate.
The drivers of the X5, identified as Child, and the Impala, Hunter Tremblay, 17, of Rutland, were still in their respective vehicles and were being examined by medical responders, Roland said.
Roland said he spoke with Kenneth Scarborough, 87, who said he was driving south on Route 7, in front of the Impala, and said the SUV, driving north, crossed the double-yellow lines and entered his lane. He said he had to swerve to avoid a collision. Scarborough allegedly told police the crash happened just after he swerved but the affidavit was not clear about whether Scarborough actually saw the crash.
Another witness, Jennifer Dorr, 42, said she first saw the X5 at a traffic light. She said the SUV was straddling the north and south lanes while waiting at the light.
Dorr said Child corrected after the light changed and moved the X5 entirely into the appropriate lane but she said at the next traffic light, Child stopped the X5 several feet ahead of the traffic light and didn’t drive forward after the light changed until the driver of another vehicle behind her honked the horn.
Dorr, who said she was driving in front of Child, said she could see the X5 swerving on the road between the two traffic lights. She said she saw the X5 leave its lane and cause another vehicle to swerve out of the way, similar to the incident as described by Scarborough.
According to the affidavit, Dorr told Roland she then pulled over and called police to report what she had seen.
Roland said he was able to see Tremblay while emergency crews were helping him.
“As Tremblay was extracted from the vehicle, I saw what appeared to be the femur bone of his left leg, broken and protruding through his skin and torn pants,” the affidavit said.
Roland provided no other information about Tremblay’s injuries in the affidavit but said he was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center for treatment of “serious bodily injuries.”
Thomas Bixby, a Rutland attorney who represents Tremblay, said on Monday that his client is still recovering from the injuries he suffered in September.
In the affidavit, Roland said he spoke to Child, who suffered minor injuries in the crash, and said she told him she remembered driving north earlier in the day but said she didn’t remember the crash.
Roland said he contacted Child and they agreed that she would be cited by mail because she did not live in Vermont. He said she contacted him on March 30 to say that she had gotten the citation and would attend her arraignment remotely.
If convicted of the charge against her, Child could be sentenced to up to 15 years in jail.
