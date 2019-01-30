While the partial government shutdown ended Friday, those who rely on federal funds for housing and meals aren’t necessarily breathing easy.
Sandri Shaw, a single mother and lifelong resident of Rutland, said Wednesday that the possibility of losing the 3SquaresVT and Reach Up benefits she relies on to house and feed herself and young son has always been in the back of her mind, but the partial shutdown brought that anxiety to the forefront.
On Dec. 22, many parts of the federal government shut down after President Donald Trump refused to sign a spending bill because it didn’t contain $5.7 billion for a wall along the southern border between the United States and Mexico. On Friday, Trump signed an agreement that will keep the government running until at least Feb. 15.
Shaw said that to qualify for 3SquaresVT benefits, she needs to do 20 hours per week of community service. Since September she’s been putting in hours at BROC Community Action on Union Street where she works in the food pantry and helps people compose résumés.
She said she lives in a subsidized housing unit that would normally cost $856 per month, but she’s responsible for $150. Up until four years ago, she’d worked at a nursing home helping dementia patients with daily needs. The birth of her son was a difficult one that required her to stay in the hospital for several weeks, she said. She wasn’t able to go back to work afterward. Two years ago, she found a job at a local sandwich shop, but her health issues prevented her from holding that position.
“I have really bad anxiety. ... I’m getting better by being here where I work with lots of people, and it raises my spirits up,” she said. “When I signed up for Reach Up, I needed a lot of mental support, psychiatric support. I’ve just had a long, rough road.”
She said she wants to get into the nursing field, but she lacks a high school diploma, and getting a general education diploma has also been difficult, as her son’s health issues have kept her from attending classes.
When news broke that February 3SquaresVT benefits were being issued early, on Jan. 20, with the understanding there would be no March benefits should the government not reopen, it was worrisome news for Shaw.
“I knew they were taking it away from us because they didn’t have enough funds to go into March, that was my assumption,” she said. “When I first heard about it, I was kind of in a panic.”
She said she knows other people using 3SquaresVT who had more cause to worry than she does.
“At first, I was scared but at the same time it gave me the (notion) that I don't want to be on welfare my whole entire life, and I don’t want to have 3SquaresVT, but taking care of two people off one income when you’re doing it by yourself, it does get to be a burden and there’s times where I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh, they did this to us now.’
Even though February benefits came early, getting through the month was still a concern, as is any month.
“We can try to save and budget whatever we want but stuff just gets more expensive every day,” she said.
Funding for 3SquaresVT comes from the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). It’s administered by the Vermont Department of Children and Families, but the nonprofit Hunger Free Vermont does education and outreach for it.
Anore Horton, executive director of Hunger Free Vermont, said if the government shuts down again after Feb. 15, the news won’t be good for people who need 3SquaresVT benefits come March. Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) benefits will run out, too.
“It’s impossible for the state of Vermont to cover the cost of federal programs for even one month,” she said. On its own, 3SquaresVT moves $8.5 million per month in Vermont, she said. That’s not counting school meals, which almost half of Vermont’s school children qualify for, or heating assistance.
Workers in need
During the partial shutdown, 800,000 federal employees across the country were furloughed or required to work without pay, the latter with the understanding they’d be paid when the government reopened. As the partial shutdown came to be measured in weeks, many agencies turned attention toward federal workers who might need assistance.
Tom Donahue, CEO of BROC-Community Action in Southwestern Vermont, said despite news of the shutdown ending Friday, the group went ahead and opened Saturday for a special event geared towards federal employees in need.
He said only one family came in, but they availed themselves of the food pantry as well as heating and electric-bill assistance programs BROC administers.
Donahue said he suspects the low-turnout was due to Friday’s announcement, but his group is prepared to be proactive in the event of another shutdown. It’s working to raise more funds to help people in crisis who don’t meet the criteria for public assistance.
Heritage Family Credit Union had offered loans at special rates to its members who were also furloughed federal workers, said Carrie Allen, senior vice president of marketing and business development at Heritage Family Credit Union in Rutland. She said only three people took out such a loan, but that was expected, as the credit union doesn’t have a large number of federal workers as members.
Allen said the credit union often does such things when it thinks a fair number of its members might need it, as in the case of the Rutland Plywood fire in 2014 that put 170 out of work.
With the fear that 3SquaresVT benefits might be in jeopardy, and that furloughed federal workers might turn to food pantries for immediate needs, nonprofits began talking with each other on how to meet those needs, said Sue Minter, executive director of Capstone Community Action, based in Barre.
Capstone runs a food pantry and administers other assistance programs, similar to what BROC does in Rutland County.
Minter said Capstone and other groups in Washington County began to realize the severity of the problem for federal workers as the shutdown dragged on. She said the groups laid the groundwork for coming together quickly in the future should they have to. She said Capstone doesn’t have figures for how many furloughed federal workers sought assistance, but she doesn’t think it was many. Many did contact the group to learn what was available, she said.
The Vermont Foodbank, which supplies food to many of Vermont’s pantries and shelves, plans to move forward with its special day for furloughed federal workers.
“Just because the government is reopened doesn’t mean the economic effects aren’t still being felt,” said Nicole Whalen, of the Vermont Foodbank.
The Vermont Foodbank estimates more than 1,300 federal workers in Vermont were affected by the shutdown. The group has invited federal employees who were affected by the partial shutdown to its food distribution sites in Swanton, South Burlington, Derby and St. Johnsbury on Saturday. Federal employees are asked to bring their federal IDs and furlough letters.
The times and locations are:
Swanton
Swanton Church of the Nativity parking lot, 65 Canada St., 9 to 10 a.m.
South Burlington
University Mall parking lot between Sears and Hannaford, 155 Dorset St., noon to 1:30 p.m.
Derby
Derby Elks Lodge parking lot, 3736 U.S. Route 5, 9 to 10 a.m.
St. Johnsbury
St. Johnsbury School back parking lot, 257 Western Ave., 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Those who can’t make it are welcome to use the Vermont Foodbank’s website to find a local food shelf, www.vtfoodbank.org/agency-locator or visit a Vermont Foodbank distribution center.
The centers are at the following locations.
- Barre, 33 Parker Road, open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Brattleboro, 22 Browne Court, open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors are asked to go through the parking lot to the rear, left side of the building.
- Rutland, 92 Park St., open Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m to noon. People can call if they need a different pick-up day or time. Call 747-9025.
