MONTPELIER — The latest, and perhaps final, phase of a federal program that buys food from farmers to give to those left in need by the pandemic isn’t rolling out as some had hoped.
John Sayles, chief executive officer of the Vermont Foodbank, said his group learned on Sept. 16 that the Abbey Group, based in Enosburg Falls, was not awarded a bid by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to handle distribution for the Farmers to Families Food Box Program.
Instead, the bid went to Costa Fruit and Produce, a Boston company.
This is the third round of the food box program. Abbey Group had been awarded the bids for the last two and worked with Vermont Foodbank, the Vermont National Guard, and others to distribute boxes of food to people. These initially occurred at state airports and were first come, first served, but the process has since been refined.
Sayles said the Vermont Foodbank believes there will be less food to distribute and that the Foodbank will also have to use more of its own resources to distribute what it does get.
None of the food in the boxes will have been produced in Vermont, Sayles said.
“The local products, because there has to be at least two local products in the box, the local products are going to be Maine potatoes and New York apples, there will be no Vermont food in the boxes,” said Sayles, adding that he’s not sure how the USDA defines local, but it clearly sees regionally produced food as meeting that criteria.
Sayles said one of the benefits of this program was that it helped local farmers who’d lost their normal markets to the pandemic restrictions, as it helped individuals and families in need.
According to Sayles, there haven’t been any distributions yet for September. He said the Foodbank is seeing an increase in people using its other food programs as a likely result.
He also believes this will be the last round for the program unless something changes on the federal level.
“The last we heard was September and October would probably be the end because they were running out of money; they’ve been spending more than they thought so we expect this will be the end unless Congress appropriates more money and USDA decides this is the way they want to spend it,” said Sayles.
He said funding for the food boxes did not come from the CARES Act.
On Tuesday, the Vermont Foodbank learned from Costa that it won’t be providing food boxes in Essex, Grand Isle, Orange, Orleans, or Windsor counties, said Sayles.
Sean Buchanan, vice president of sales at Costa Fruit and Produce, said Tuesday that Costa will distribute food in Addison, Bennington, Caledonia, Chittenden, Franklin,, Lamoille, Rutland, Washington and Windham counties.
Buchanan said Sysco Corporation, a Texas-based company, was awarded food box bids in several other states, including Vermont, so it’s possible the counties not covered by Costa will be picked up by Sysco.
According to Buchanan, the process for the third round of bids was done differently. Companies were asked to supply bids for the county level, the USDA was extremely specific in what kinds of food could go in the boxes, and ultimately it was whoever had the lowest price got the award.
Buchanan acknowledged that none of the food planned for the boxes will have been produced in Vermont. He said attempts were made, but with the USDA requirements and pricing situation it was hard for Vermont producers to have the volumes needed at a price they could work with.
He said Costa plans to work with Vermont Foodbank and its partners to get the boxes distributed.
According to a USDA spokesperson, the department, for the third round of the food box program, required “combination boxes” featuring fresh produce, dairy, fluid milk, and meat. Bidders also had to show how they planned to cover certain areas.
Sayles said he plans to meet with Vermont’s congressional delegation this week to see what can be done. What would be ideal, he said, is for the government to bolster the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known in Vermont as 3SquaresVT, so people in need can simply buy their food locally at their own convenience.
David Carle, a spokesperson for Sen. Patrick Leahy, said the senator shares the Vermont Foodbank’s concerns and plans to talk with Sayles, the Abbey Group, and others this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.