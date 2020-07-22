A community food scrap share program is coming to Rutland County supported by the Rutland County Solid Waste District, Solid Waste Alliance Communities and 350 Rutland County.
In the spring, more than 285 people participated in one of the Composting 101 workshops. As an offshoot of the educational workshops, a community share platform was created after identifying the need for further opportunities for communities to divert food scraps from the trash.
Anyone who wants to donate food scraps to be handled elsewhere can register with contact information and town name, giving a food scrap receiver the opportunity to make contact.
Home composters or farmers with animals, also known as food scrap receivers, can register with contact information and town name, giving a food scrap donor the opportunity to make contact.
The receivers can also request, accept and use additional food scraps from neighbors, develop their own systems for drop off and potentially share in surplus amounts of finished compost in the future. This project builds community, keeps food scraps out of the landfill and reduces the amount of scraps that transfer stations need to have hauled to an industrial compost facility.
Also, it ensures the creation of additional soil and food that will increase local food security.
Go to rcswd.com, 350rutlandcounty.home.blog or rutlandcountyswac.org for the link to the Community Food Scrap Share Program which can be found at bit.ly/foodscrapshare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.