To help feed the hungry in the Rutland area, Capt. Mark Stockton, of Stockton Security, is suggesting people stuff it — a Rutland City Police Department vehicle, that is.
Stockton suggested the idea during a video meeting of Project VISION last week.
“Different community people were talking about doing a food drive and I thought, ‘Why can’t we get something together and call it Stuff-A-Cruiser?’” Stockton said.
Cmdr. Matt Prouty, of the Rutland City Police Department, and Tom Donahue, CEO of BROC-Community Action in Southwest Vermont, supported the idea during that meeting. According to Stockton, the concept went from idea to event quickly and was organized within 72 hours.
Prouty said Stockton’s suggestion was made during one of the virtual meetings that are still hosted by Project VISION on a weekly basis. He said it was quick progress after he offered to pitch in along with the neighborhood group’s community response team.
“We picked our day and time really quick, looking at the calendar,” Prouty said. “It’s also the right people. Because Stockton does have a really good in with the property management folks he was able to cut through some red tape and get permission to use the space.”
From 9 a.m to 3 p.m. Friday, May 15, the RCPD command center vehicle will be parked at the Rutland Shopping Plaza, next to Walmart’s garden center to accept donations of food and money for the BROC’s community food shelf.
Staff from the police department, BROC and Stockton will be at the site to help collect donations so donors will not have to get out of their vehicles.
Stockton said Stuff-A-Cruiser was based on a simple idea.
“No one should go hungry. I don’t care who it is. No one should go hungry at all,” he said.
Stockton said he wanted his company, which has been in Rutland more than 20 years and patrols the Rutland Shopping Plaza, to give back and serve Rutland County residents because they’re community oriented.
Donahue said Friday’s collection would happen at a crucial time for the nonprofit because of the changes to an annual food collection by the United States Postal Service that generally takes place over Mothers Day weekend.
“That always brings in a significant amount of food to our food shelf annually and that’s been postponed. There is no date scheduled for it. I’m not sure what the determination will be ultimately, but it’s not happening in the second Saturday in May like it always does so frankly, the timing of ‘Stuff-A-Cruiser’ event for the BROC Community Food Shelf is perfect because I do believe that will help offset, if not completely replace, what we might have done with the letter carriers’ donation,” he said.
Donahue said he expected Stuff-A-Cruiser to be a very positive event for Downtown Rutland “when people need positivity.”
“That’s one of the reasons I’m just really up on it. I’m just excited about it, and I can’t wait for next Friday,” Donahue said.
In addition, Donahue pointed out the importance of BROC collecting food to help meet the need in the Rutland County area.
Donahue said he looked at the numbers for April recently and found the food shelf was serving an average of 65 people a day. Because people are given 15 meals each, with the goal of feeding them for five days per visit, BROC is distributing 975 meals a day, Donahue said.
“It goes out fast. … So food drives like the one proposed by Mark Stockton and Matt Prouty will really help people quickly,” he said.
For next week’s food collection, Donahue said helpful items would be something nonperishable like canned soups but said it would be great if donations would include something with protein like peanut butter or tuna fish.
“I know those things are a little bit more expensive so it’s more of a contribution,” he said.
Donated canned items that can be opened with a tab on the can are helpful as many people no longer have can openers.
Donahue said donations would also be welcome as BROC is buying food from the Vermont Food Bank to meet the need.
All nonperishable food items collected will be quarantined before being distributed to ensure they are safe for the families who receive them.
For more information, visit BROC online at BROC.org, call 775-0878 or follow the BROC Facebook and Twitter pages for daily updates.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.