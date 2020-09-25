The Vermont Foodbank says it will continue to work with the Abbey Group to distribute food boxes in five counties despite the group not having been chosen by the USDA for what will likely be the final phase of the program.
The Farmers to Families Food Box Program is a United States Department of Agriculture initiative that purchases food from producers and distributes it in boxes to people in need.
It was created to help farmers and individuals impacted financially by the coronavirus. For the first two phases of the program, each covering two-month stints, the Abbey Group was chosen by USDA to take the lead on the distribution of the boxes.
Vermont Foodbank learned mid-September that Abbey Group, based in Enosburg Falls, had not been chosen for what’s expected to be the last segment of the program. Instead, Costa Fruit and Produce, a Boston company, was chosen, along with Sysco, a company based in Texas that was awarded a contract spanning several states including parts of Vermont.
John Sayles, chief executive officer of the Vermont Foodbank, said that Foodbank staff met Friday with staff from Vermont’s congressional delegation — Senators Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders, and House Rep. Peter Welch — about the matter and were told a joint letter from the three of them would be sent to USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue.
David Carle, a spokesperson for Leahy, said Friday that the letter is being finalized.
Sayles said he learned at the meeting that the USDA looked strictly at cost and left several questions the Abbey Group had about logistics unanswered prior to making its decision.
According to Sayles, the Foodbank will work with Costa to distribute food boxes Addison, Bennington, Caledonia, Chittenden, Franklin,, Lamoille, Rutland, Washington and Windham counties.
He said the Foodbank has not spoken to Sysco about distributing in Essex, Grand Isle, Orange, Orleans, or Windsor counties
“If we can get Sysco to deliver those boxes that would be great but we’re out of time to jointly put together a plan,” he said.
Vermont Foodbank will work with the Abbey Group to ensure food boxes are distributed in October to the five counties not covered by Costa.
“No one really understands the rhyme or reason as to why those counties are Sysco and why the others are Costa,” said Sayles. “We still haven’t talked to Sysco and Sysco was having conversations with our national organization, Feeding America.”
Sean Buchanan, vice president of sales at Costa Fruit and Produce, said earlier this week that the third round of food box program bidding was handled differently by the USDA than in rounds past. It looked at things more on the county level, which may explain why the state was split between two companies.
Sayles said information about upcoming food distributions will be on the Foodbank’s website, vtfoodbank.org, on Monday.
“The Abbey Group has been a proud vendor to the USDA Farmers-to-Families Food Box Program,” stated Abbey Underwood, vice president of marketing at Abbey Group, in an email Wednesday. “With the support of the Vermont Food Bank, Vermont National Guard, Vermont Emergency Operations Center, and countless others, we were able to successfully carry out the entirety of our contract — distributing food boxes to thousands of Vermonters while supporting many local dairy and vegetable producers. We came together and made it work and could not be more proud of our state and the people who live here. We are happy to know that our friends and neighbors will still receive food through this program even though we did not win the latest iteration of this contract.”
