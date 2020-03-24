The American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont is continuing to call on the state to release as many inmates as possible to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, pointing out that an employee of the Newport jail tested positive for the virus this week.
But James Baker, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Corrections, said the employee of Northern State Correctional Facility did not even have access to the inmate population.
In a news release, James Duff Lyall, executive director of the ACLU of Vermont said the state is “running out of time” to “flatten the curve” by reducing the prison population.
“In the absence of immediate and decisive action to reduce the prison population, COVID-19 is likely to spread among people in Vermont prisons at a rapid pace. For older and chronically sick prisoners, COVID-19 infection presents a much higher risk of turning even a short period of incarceration into a death sentence. That risk extends to everyone who works in our prisons, as the first case in Newport confirms, and by extension, their families and communities -- in short, to all of us,” he said.
The release included points made in a March 18 letter from the ACLU of Vermont to Republican Gov. Phil Scott.
Baker said corrections had taken action on some of the ACLU's suggestions after the March 18 letter.
He called attention to two actions in particular, the first being the reduction of the state's inmate population down by releasing 220 inmates since Feb. 24.
“We've started bringing the size (of the population) of our facilities down so we can better social space,” he said.
Baker said the state is also providing health care for the inmate population through what he described as a $20 million health care system within its facilities.
“We have health care provided to our inmates year-round and we're geared up to deal with what's in front of us,” he said.
Baker said the Newport jail employee who tested positive for COVID “has no access to the correctional inmate population.”
According to Baker, the DOC is taking steps to mitigate the risk of bringing COVID into its facilities or exposing inmates or staff. He said the department is reducing the number of people who come into the jails and screening staff for illness.
“I would present to the folks that with a $20 million health care system inside six facilities, we're probably in better shape to see our population and monitor them for signs of illness. We've stepped up cleaning supplies. We've stepped up cleaning the facilities more often. We've brought in additional hand sanitizers,” he said.
DOC has also brought in a 20-day supply of food, drinks and medicine so a facility can be isolated if an outbreak occurs.
Falko Schilling, advocacy director for the ACLU of Vermont, said the ACLU was aware the DOC was taking the COVID response seriously but believes the response could be accelerated.
“There needs to be more focus on how we can reduce the number of people who are currently being incarcerated, not just to protect the health of the people inside the facility but also protect the health of the people that work there and also of our communities at large so we can make sure that our prisons don't become vectors for this virus that then puts a larger load on our health care system as a whole,” he said.
Baker said most of the 220 inmates released would have been released anyway according to DOC policies.
“The reason why these numbers are so different is we've worked with our stakeholders out in the community, the states attorneys, the sheriffs departments, the police departments, asking them to be very judicial about who they pick up and who goes into the facility. The number of people going in, have gone down significantly. The numbers going out, pretty much are the normal business that we do every week when we review cases,” he said.
Baker said there were a few more cases that were reviewed as DOC balances public safety and the normal operations of DOC.
Schilling said he expects the state's ACLU to continue to advocate for what its staff believes is the most effective way to protect public health.
“Right now, we're calling on public officials to do what's ever in their power to one, reduce the number of people that are being incarcerated in the first place, which falls largely under the power of law enforcement and states attorneys, and then once folks are in the care of the court, finding ways to make sure we are not holding them because they can't afford bail and then beyond that having the Department of Corrections looking at ways to de-carcerate people who are currently within their custody,” he said.
Schilling said the ACLU wants DOC officials to consider whether they can release, for instance, who's there for technical violations of community supervision and who is being held who is at the highest risk from COVID.
