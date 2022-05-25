MONTPELIER — A $19.2 million settlement between multiple states and the Ford Motor Co. regarding claims that Ford falsely advertised the fuel economy of certain models, will bring more than $760,000 to Vermont, according to a release from the office of Attorney General T.J. Donovan.
The release said the claims were made for the fuel economy of C-Max hybrids and the payload capacity of certain Super Duty pickups.
The complaint, which was led by Donovan and the attorneys general in Oregon, Texas, Illinois, Maryland and Arizona, alleged that Ford misrepresented the numbers to make its cars appear more fuel efficient in real-world driving conditions and tried to make its trucks seem capable of hauling more than was possible.
Donovan said in a statement that Vermont car-buyers should be able to rely on the claims of manufacturers.
“Today’s settlement helps ensure that consumers will receive accurate and reliable information so they can make informed decisions when making a purchase,” Donovan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.