The head of the Killington Arts Guild, which was dissolved in 2017, was found guilty by a jury of two felony counts of lewd and lascivious conduct on Friday.
Michael D. Young, 74, of Killington, was first arraigned on the charges in March 2017. He pleaded not guilty at the time but reached an agreement in January 2019 that would have resolved the case through a plea agreement.
Attorneys in the case said they expected Young to be offered a sentence that would have been deferred for four years. If Young had no further legal issues, the charge would have been expunged from his record.
Under the plea agreement, Young pleaded guilty to one charge and the second was expected to be dismissed at his sentencing.
However, Judge Thomas Zonay said during an April 2019 hearing that he had concerns about accepting the plea agreement because Young owned a place in Killington where he lived and from which he operated a bed-and-breakfast inn.
Zonay said he was concerned that future guests might stay at the inn without knowledge of Young’s criminal past and be exposed to the kind of incident that resulted in the criminal charges.
Because he was not willing to accept the plea agreement, Zonay told Young he was able to withdraw the plea of guilty he had entered in January 2019.
In March 2020, the case went to trial but ended in a hung jury.
On Friday, however, a jury convicted Young on both felony charges. Each of the charges is punishable by up to five years in jail.
After the trial, the Vermont Department of Corrections was ordered to conduct a pre-sentence investigation and a psychosexual evaluation ahead of Young’s sentence.
The charges were based on an accusation that Young had exposed himself to a woman in 2013 at a time when he was treasurer of the Killington Arts Guild.
A web page said the guild, which once had a gallery on Route 4, was founded in 1998 by a “variety of artists, aspiring artists and art lovers (and) supporters to enhance and broaden their direction by being involved with the creative exchange of ideas and possibilities.”
The woman, who was one of the guild’s volunteers, told the Vermont State Police that Young first exposed himself to her in 2013 when they were working on an art show opening.
She told investigators she initially thought Young had accidentally left his pants open after using the bathroom but she said when she told him he was exposing his genitals, he said, “I hope that was not a problem.”
According to an affidavit filed in the case, the woman said she told a friend what happened and her friend said Young had a history of similar incidents.
The woman accused Young of exposing himself to her again, two other times, when she had to go to his home to get checks from him in his capacity as treasurer. The woman said she did not acknowledge Young’s behavior because she was scared. She said Young never said anything while he exposed himself.
The woman told police that in 2015, after she finished teaching an art class at Sherburne Memorial Library, Young entered the room, exposed himself behind her and began touching her inappropriately. She said she initially froze but then slammed her chair into him and told him to leave.
While those were the incidents that resulted in Young being charged and convicted, Zonay said a pre-sentence report written by Vermont Department of Corrections staff after Young pleaded guilty in January 2019 said those incidents were not isolated events, but a “lifelong problem.”
Zonay told the attorneys in the courtroom that in April 2019, prosecutor Travis Weaver, a deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County, and Robb Spensley, who represented Young, said he was concerned because Young would not have a record or a listing on the Vermont Sex Offender Registry, although he added that he had doubts many tourists would think to check the registry before choosing a B&B in Vermont.
But after Spensley spoke with Young, he said his client couldn’t afford to move and any requirement that Young notify future guests would likely end the business.
Young decided instead to withdraw his plea and request a jury trial. Spensley did not continue as Young’s attorney.
“It was a difficult case with a lot of uncomfortable facts but the jury heard our evidence and heard Mr. Young’s explanation then rightly concluded that Mr. Young violated the law on at least two occasions,” Weaver said on Tuesday.
Young, who represented himself at trial, declined to comment on Tuesday when reached by phone except to say he was trying to “think of a better path forward.”
