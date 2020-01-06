The firefighting community is mourning the loss of a past assistant chief.
Bruce E. Egan, of Rutland Town, died Thursday, according to his family. Egan, 72, was last an assistant chief with the Rutland Town Fire Department, retiring from the post in 2012.
“He was a member in Chittenden for years and years, and then he came to Rutland Town in 1993,” said Egan’s son, Rutland Town Fire Chief, Chris Clark.
“When he first moved to Vermont, he was from Brooklyn, he was an architect, and while he was doing that, he got a job with a guy in Chittenden who was on the Chittenden Fire Department at the time, and he got my dad to join.”
According to his obituary, Egan served with the Chittenden First Response, Chittenden Fire Department, and Rutland Town Fire Department. Egan graduated from the New York Institute of Technology with a bachelor’s degree in architecture and would come to be the co-owner of Winding Brook Builders.
While he was a builder and a firefighter for much of his life, teaching the next generation proved to be among Egan’s passions. He’d ultimately take a job as the industrial arts teacher at Mill River Union High School in Clarendon, where he taught for 15 years prior to retiring in 2012.
“He loved working with kids, that’s why he did the Cub Scout thing,” said Clark. “He started Boy Scouts in Rutland Town so my brother and I, and all the people we went to Cub Scouts with, had somewhere to go after Cub Scouts.”
Egan was a den leader and scoutmaster for Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, according to his obituary. He also coached basketball.
“He always liked working with kids, he always kept busy, he was always doing little projects down at his wood shop,” said Clark.
Clark was appointed fire chief in May 2019. He and his father often talked about fire department matters, it being a large part of their family. Rutland City Firefighter Tim Clark is also Egan’s son.
“We used to go to the firehouse all the time when we were kids and as we got old enough he took us down and we joined,” said Chris Clark.
He said he wasn’t completely sure what prompted his father to become a firefighter all those years ago, but it likely had something to do with Egan’s natural inclination towards helping others.
His father’s most lasting bit of firefighting advice was about caution.
“The biggest thing he always said was, you’ve got to take your time to get there, because you can’t help somebody if you get hurt on the way,” said Clark.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
