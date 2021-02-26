A Pittsford woman is facing a felony charge after police accused her of trying to use more than $13,000 from a customer’s account while working as a teller at TD Bank on Merchants Row at the end of 2019.
A police affidavit said police believe she was trying to use the money to pay off credit card debt.
Michelle Derosier, 27, of Pittsford, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of embezzlement.
Derosier was released without bail, but ordered not to have contact with the people whose money she’s accused of taking.
The charge against Derosier is based on an affidavit written by Detective Sean Maguire, of the Rutland City Police Department.
Maguire said the police took a complaint on Dec. 30, 2019, about possible embezzlement at TD Bank.
A 53-year-old woman, who shared a bank account with her son, said they had noticed funds were missing from their account.
The son told an employee of the fraud department at the bank that he had made a deposit with a teller who had helped him before. He said no one but him and his mother had access to the account.
The mother said she contacted TD Bank and told them several payments had been made to a credit card company and her son doesn’t have a credit card.
Maguire said the woman told police she used social media to look for the person whose name was on the credit card and she was “able to immediately recognize … Derosier.”
Lisa Fraser, a senior investigator for TD Bank, provided Maguire with a report, the affidavit said.
The report said security at the bank was able to trace the missing money that had been used to make payments directly from the bank to five credit card companies including American Express, Capitol One and Discover. There had been eight payment, totaling about $13,640 between Nov. 5, 2019, and Dec. 2, 2019.
According to the report, Derosier spoke to TD Bank security by phone on Dec. 20, 2019. She told them she knew the son through an ex-boyfriend and knew the mother only through the mother being a customer at the bank.
Subpoenas were sent to several of the financial institutions in September.
Maguire said he received responses from the companies, but didn’t provide the dates, which indicated the payments sent to the companies were for accounts that belong to Derosier.
Maguire said he spoke to Derosier at her Pittsford home on Dec. 31 after reading her a Miranda warning and telling her he was making an audio record of the conversation.
Derosier allegedly told Maguire the bank had fired her and “accused her of taking money.” Derosier told Maguire she had not taken any money from the bank or any of its customers.
Maguire said he was aware the bank had been able to reverse some of the attempted charges. He said she responded by nodding and saying, “Mhmm.”
Maguire said he stopped the interview because Derosier asked to stop speaking with him.
If convicted of the charge against her, Derosier could be sentenced to up to 10 years in jail.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.