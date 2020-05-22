BRANDON — The fire department is mourning the passing of a former chief.
Former Fire Chief Roman Wdowiak died Friday, according to Chief Ron Euber, who said he did not have many details about Wdowiak’s passing.
The department announced Wdowiak’s passing on its Facebook page. According to the department, Wdowiak had been a firefighter since 1990. He served with Spring Valley Hook and Ladder Company #1 in New York, and joined the Brandon department in 2007. He was named chief five years later and served in that capacity until this year. Wdowiak was also the treasurer and secretary of the Dunmore Hose Company, a sister organization to the Brandon Fire Department.
“We will miss his hard work, dedication, mentorship, and above all, sense of humor and levity,” the department stated.
More details will be shared as they become available.
