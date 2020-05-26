BRANDON — The former fire chief is being remembered as a man who planned for the future.
Roman Wdowiak, 68, died Friday at his home, according to Lynn Wdowiak, his wife of 17 years. The two met while both served on the Spring Valley Hook and Ladder Company, in Spring Valley, New York. Wdowiak had been a firefighter since 1992 and received numerous accolades for his work.
“His father was a firefighter in Greenport, Long Island, so he had been around it all his life,” said Lynn Wdowiak. “He had always wanted to retire up here and get a job at a golf course or a ski place and build a house where he could garden, so we built our dream house up here.”
Roman joined the Brandon Fire Department in 2007 after the couple came to Vermont. He became chief in 2012 and served in that capacity until this year, stepping down prior to his death.
“Once you’re a firefighter, you’re always a firefighter,” said Lynn Wdowiak, who herself has written several grants for the department, helping it purchase a vehicle and gear. “He really turned the department around. He worked really hard at it, and he loved it.”
Acting Fire Chief Ron Euber said Tuesday that while he was sometimes at odds with Wdowiak, he respected him and feels he did well for the department’s budget.
“He rearranged our budget so we had a capital budget, he worked with the budget to get us on a five-year plan for a new apparatus and things like that, so he did good with our budget. He opened it up to let officers have a say in things and actually run the department, everybody had a voice,” said Euber. “He started pushing pre-planning for some of the bigger businesses and buildings in town, so that was a good thing.”
Fire departments will often work with owners of large buildings to have a site-specific plan in place should there be an emergency.
“I think one of the things is, he was very much in favor of continuing with training, to train the personnel, he also had funds in the budget he was very much adamant about to keep up to date with new equipment, updating the fire engines when we could afford to do so,” said Del Cook, chairman of the fire department Prudential Committee. “He had the best interests of the department all the way around.”
Cook said a service was held for Wdowiak on Monday at the station house.
Aside from firefighting, Wdowiak was an educator, teaching social studies and math in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, for 37 years, his wife said, adding that when he joined the Brandon Fire Department he wasn’t planning to ever become chief nor did he intend to hold the job for a long time after he did.
“He was an honest man. He was hardworking. I don't know what else to say. He was my rock, he loved living life, he loved being a firefighter, he loved our dog and two cats, he loved being on his Kubota tractor - we have a pretty large lawn, and he also liked taking care of the grass for an older woman towards the end of our road,” she said, adding that she plans to keep on doing that in her husband’s stead.
She said it’s not clear what caused Wdowiak to pass away.
“We’re pretty sure it was his heart,” she said. “He just didn’t wake up on Friday. So he passed away in his sleep, which is the way most people would say they want to go. He’s going to be missed.”
