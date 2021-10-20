BRANDON — A developer aims to rent apartments at the former Brandon High School by 2023, with some work on the project to begin in November.
Frank Briscoe owns 9 West Seminary Street, a 22,000 square foot multistory building constructed in 1916 that’s been vacant for the past three decades. The project has been awarded a Downtown and Village Center Tax credit for $188,750. The total project cost is estimated at $2,165,000.
Briscoe said Wednesday that he means to convert the upper floors into between 12 and 14 middle income apartment units. Some might be on the higher end of the income scale, and some will be set up as condos that can be expanded.
Briscoe attempted a project at the former high school about 12 years ago, but it didn’t move forward.
“The 2008 economic downturn really set us back as far as taking the momentum out, but I’ve always loved the project, loved the building, it’s a fabulous building,” he said. “I think of it as a very early, modern high school in that it had specific facilities for things like home economics and the library and science labs and things like that, where other schools at the time were mainly multi-function rooms, and the economy of the building is remarkable, there was not a two-by-four wasted in the way it’s put together.”
The structure was built with fire safety in mind, he said, and was able to move 300 students between classrooms and a gymnasium easily.
“There’s many things that make the building attractive, not the least of which is that it’s in the central business district, so getting the building occupied, I think, will have a dramatic effect on downtown businesses for the good, a lot like the Smith Block did,” said Briscoe.
The Smith Block was a recent housing project that added 14 apartments to the titular block, which is home to the Brandon House of Pizza. Briscoe said Matt Bonner did a fine job there, but he’d like to try and top it at the former high school.
“We’re starting this year,” said Briscoe. “There are things we can be doing in tandem with meeting our regulatory responsibilities. I think we’re allowed to do, for instance, particular kinds of repairs, window work and stuff like that, which we hope to get started on next month.”
He said it’s not clear yet whether the project needs to apply for an Act 250 permit. If it does, being in a downtown center should be a plus, and the town’s Development Review Board has been supportive of the project in the past.
Town Economic Development Director Bill Moore said Wednesday that middle-income housing is badly needed everywhere, including Brandon.
“Housing is an issue, certainly, I think, nationwide,” he said. “Middle income housing in Rutland County in particular… so any housing project that creates these kinds of housing opportunities for people to live is amazing because it makes us a more attractive place; we need young people to want to stay here, to settle here, and without middle income housing that’s not possible, so this is a welcome project and we can’t wait for it to be done.”
Moore was also not sure whether the project would need an Act 250 permit, but being in the downtown district would make permitting easier.
The tax credits for the project were announced in September by Gov. Phil Scott, along with several others in Barton, Bennington, Berlin, Brattleboro, and Burlington.
“Like so many aspects of our lives, neighborhoods and economy, Vermont’s downtowns and villages have been significantly impacted by the pandemic. That is why it is inspiring to see so many Vermont companies, non-profits and individuals committed to making significant investments for the future of their communities. This collaborative approach is part of the reason our Downtown Program is so successful,” Scott stated in a release. “The kind of projects we’re funding today, along with the strategic use of federal relief dollars, gives us the opportunity to make transformative change that will have long-lasting impacts around the state.”
The tax credit program is a popular one, said Department of Housing and Community Development Commissioner Josh Hanford, in the September release.
“The continued fierce competition for funding we see every year is a testament both to the effectiveness of the program, but also to the dedication of so many Vermonters who continue to invest in making the place they call home even better for their residents, businesses and visitors,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.