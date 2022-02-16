A former city attorney and prosecutor in the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office is now a hearing officer with the Vermont Judicial Bureau with duties that include jurisdiction over all civil violations, everything that results in a ticket.
Charles Romeo said last week he learned a lot from his time in private practice but wanted to return to public service.
“I started out in public service and realized it was something that I missed. I wanted to return to public service in a place where I had an opportunity to serve the people of the state of Vermont on a broader level and this position will allow me to do that,” he said.
The chief superior judge, currently Thomas Zonay in Vermont, is authorized to appoint officers to hear officers. Charles Romeo was sworn in to fill that position at the end of January.
Romeo, who thanked Zonay and the judiciary for the “confidence they put in me,” called the position, “essentially the presiding judge of the judicial bureau.”
Unlike superior court judges, the hearing officer is not appointed by the governor but he or she is subject to the code of judicial conduct. While there is currently one presiding hearing officer in Vermont, Romeo noted the two elected assistant judges in each county can go through a process which would allow them to be trained and earn a certification that would allow them to hear judicial bureau cases.
The judicial bureau has statewide jurisdiction. The clerk’s office is in White River Junction.
“Before the pandemic, cases were scheduled to be heard in each county and the hearing officer would travel to a courthouse in the county or, if an assistant judge is sitting, they would hear cases in the individual counties but with the coming of the pandemic, things went remote,” he said.
The judicial bureau uses the same platform that superior courts use to hear cases remotely so that in some hearings, the judge, attorneys and the plaintiff or defendant, are all appearing by video from outside the courtroom.
Mayor David Allaire, who was a member of the city’s Board of Aldermen while Romeo was city attorney, said it was a “good pick” to appoint Romeo to his new position.
“I can tell you, Charlie was a hardworking, thoughtful, honest person whom I think will do a tremendous job as judicial hearing officer,” he said.
Charles Romeo, who was sworn in as a hearing officer on Jan. 31, began a three-year stint as a local prosecutor in 2010. In 2013, he left that office to become the city attorney in Rutland.
Romeo went into private practice, doing general civil litigation and some municipal work and labor and employment law, at Ryan Smith and Carbine Ltd., which has offices in Rutland and New York.
Romeo is a member of the Vermont Bar Association, where he has served on the board and as chair of the young lawyers division. He is also a member of the Rutland County and New York State Bar Associations.
He became hearing officer succeeding Judge Howard Kalfus, who was appointed by Gov. Phil Scott to fill a vacancy left in the trial court when Judge William Cohen was appointed to the Vermont Supreme Court.
Chief Justice of the Vermont Supreme Court Paul Reiber, who swore Romeo in as hearing officer, said he was was pleased Zonay appointed Romeo.
“I know Charles, and he is a balanced and well reasoned lawyer whose service to Vermont will be exemplary I am sure,” he said.
Zonay said in a statement that hearing officers serve an “important role” in Vermont’s legal system.
“Their decisions affect the lives of Vermonters every day, and it is important to have judicial officers who possess a high degree of intellect, integrity, impartiality and compassion in this role. … Mr. Romeo possesses these important qualities, as well as a demonstrated commitment to service in the community, and we are confident that he will serve Vermont well in his new role,” Zonay said.
Romeo said he believed his diverse practice experience, including state and local government and private practice had prepared him well for his role as hearing officer.
Romeo, 39, was born in Rutland and grew up locally. He is a 2001 graduate of Rutland High School.
He earned his undergraduate degree at the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., graduating in 2005. He earned his law degree there in 2009.
He is married with two young children.
Romeo said many in Rutland first knew him because his father, Tony Romeo, has owned Ted’s Pizza since 1975.
