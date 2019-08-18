A warrant was issued last week for a former College of St. Joseph student who missed two court dates related to allegations that she had punched another student in December.
Alayah Sweeney 20, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was arraigned on Dec. 12 in Rutland criminal court on a misdemeanor count of simple assault.
At the time, Sweeney was offered a chance to go through the Diversion program. A defendant who successfully completes Diversion will have the charge or charges from the case that brought them there expunged.
However, the court was notified in June that Sweeney had not successfully completed Diversion, so the case was sent back to the criminal court.
According to court records, Sweeney did not appear at court to be arraigned on July 22 or Aug. 12. After failing to appear for the most recent court date, the court issued a $20 warrant, which included the condition that if Sweeney is arrested and posts bail, she must appear in Rutland County court on the next business day.
The charge against Sweeney was based on an affidavit written by Sgt. Joseph Bartlett, of the Rutland City Police Department.
Bartlett said he was notified of an alleged fight at Roncalli Hall at the College of St. Joseph (CSJ) on Dec. 4. Bartlett said there was no altercation going on when he reached the college but he told staff to contact police if they were needed.
On Dec. 5, a 20-year-old CSJ student was granted a temporary relief from abuse order against Sweeney from the Rutland County family court.
Bartlett said the student, who was 19 at the time of the alleged incident, came to the Rutland City police station on Dec. 6 to report she had been assaulted by Sweeney. Bartlett said the student returned to the station the next day with others who allegedly witnessed what happened.
The student said she was setting up for a surprise birthday party when Sweeney and another woman came into the room. The student said there was a confrontation after she picked up something of Sweeney's and it fell.
The student said Sweeney insisted she pick it up but when she didn't, Sweeney punched her in the nose. She said her nose started bleeding but she didn't seek treatment.
Bartlett said the student's witnesses gave similar accounts of the alleged incident.
The affidavit said Bartlett questioned Sweeney at the police station on Dec. 11 and she admitted to punching the student because she “let my emotions take over me.”
“This was not done intentionally. Done in the heat of the moment. I felt she egged it on by not giving me my stuff when asked several times and throwing my stuff at me,” Sweeney said, according to the affidavit.
Sweeney was considered a star player on the women's basketball team at CSJ this year. Sweeney, a guard, was averaging 18 points and seven rebounds per game in February.
At the time, CSJ coach Jonathan Lamiotte praised Sweeney's contribution to the team.
“She has been the heartbeat of the team. She does not stop. If I could play her 40 minutes, I would,” Lamiotte said.
A conviction for simple assault is punishable by up to a year in jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.