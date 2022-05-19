SUDBURY — A local environmentalist is being awarded an honorary degree from the school where she spent much of her ongoing career.
Nan Jenks-Jay, the former dean of environmental affairs at Middlebury College, will be granted an honorary doctorate of letters on May 29 as part of the school’s commencement ceremonies.
Jenks-Jay retired from the school in 2019, but her work with the environment never stopped. She and her husband Carl co-own Miller Hill Farm Nursery & Gardens where they’ve conserved 100 acres of land in order to preserve and spread numerous forms of native wildlife.
She said Monday the business is doing well, with a steady flow of customers purchasing native plants for their own projects. Historically, it’s been mostly governments and groups working on land and water restoration projects, but now many homeowners are getting into it.
“Someone came the other day and bought a dozen oak trees for wildlife habitat,” she said. “It’s very exciting to see people more engaged in the ecological opportunities for their landscape that surrounds either their summer camps or their homes.”
Jenks-Jay said she’s deeply honored to be awarded this degree, given some of the past recipients. She’s been inspired by the likes of author Julia Alvarez, environmentalist Gus Speth and Krista Tippett, host of National Public Radio’s “On Being.”
She wants the speech she’s expected to give to be about hope, inspiration and gratitude, things previous honorary degree recipients have filled her with during her time at Middlebury.
“It’s a challenging time for a lot of people to have hope,” Jenks-Jay said. “I truly believe commencement is a celebration not just of learning but a celebration of young people, the future and hope, and the solutions they will bring about.”
She said she often finds inspiration in others through the stories they share about hardships overcome and goals achieved.
“Those kinds of things lift me up and they inspire me to take strength, courage, and perseverance to move my own work and thinking forward,” she said. “I’m so grateful to many. The foundation of my work is based on collaboration and partnerships. None of this would have happened without that and I’m so grateful to others and so therefore I share this honorary degree with thousands of people with whom I’ve collaborated throughout my career.
According to a release from Middlebury College, Jenks-Jay played a large role in having the school considered among the nation’s leaders in sustainability in higher education. Carbon neutrality, the LEED Platinum Franklin Environmental Center at Hillcrest, the Middlebury School of the Environment at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey, the Global Partnerships for Sustainability program, the Sustainability Solutions Lab, were all projects she was involved with, as was a 2,400 acre Bread Loaf land conservation project.
Last year, Jenks-Jay was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education. She was nominated by friend and fellow environmentalist, Bill McKibben.
