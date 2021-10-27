WEST RUTLAND — The former Main Street Cash Market, which burned last October, has new owners, but it’s not clear what they intend to do with the property.
According to Town Manager Mary Ann Goulette, the property transfer for 416 Main St. went through Oct. 1. It had been owned by Maryann DePhillips and was transferred to Daryl Burlett, of Benson, and Richard Carroll, of Cornwall.
Attempts to reach Burlett and Carroll weren’t successful.
Goulette said the transfer was for $90,000. DePhillips holds the mortgage, she said.
Goulette said the Main Street Cash Market was a general store run for many years by Tina Butler. The DePhillips family then ran it for a while. It had been closed for some time when on Oct. 17, 2020, there was a fire.
“We don’t have any permit requests for anything,” said Goulette. “I think the main concern right now is the property needs to be torn down because it’s been burned and we had asked ….”
She said per the town’s zoning laws, a burned-out building has to be torn down within 90 days.
“I know we wanted the building torn down because it’s a safety hazard, and we were trying to work with the property owners on a time frame with them, then the property sold,” she said.
She said people have been calling the town to ask about the property, as a fence has been put up along with a number of signs. Goulette said the town doesn’t have much information on the matter at this point.
As of Tuesday, a second building at the back of parcel previously housing The Pie Shack pizzeria, which closed its doors in late 2017, now sports a sign with a skull emblem and the words “Outlaws MC Vermont.” There was also a wooden fence around the building bearing orange and black “Private Property No Trespassing” signs.
West Rutland firefighters and members of surrounding departments responded at midnight on Oct. 17, 2020, to reports of heavy smoke coming from the ground floor. No one was injured beside a dog that reportedly recovered. West Rutland Fire Chief Mike Skaza told the Herald then that the building sustained heavy damage and was a near total loss.
Investigators from the Vermont State Police Division of Fire Safety said they considered the fire suspicious.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.