A man who was a cadet at the Vermont Police Academy when he raped a woman in Brandon in August 2016 was sentenced Friday to serve four years in prison.
Kyle Lenher, 27, of Brandon, was arraigned in February 2017 in Rutland criminal court on a single felony count of sexual assault with no consent.
Lenher was found guilty of the charge by a jury May 30.
On Friday, Judge Thomas Zonay sentenced Lenher to serve six years to life. All of that time is suspended except for four years to serve in jail, Zonay ordered.
The charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of three years, but Zonay pointed out that could have been served on home confinement.
Zonay ordered the sentence begin immediately, prompting tears from Lenher’s family members who attended the hearing. Lenher has not been held as the case made its way through the court system, so he’s not expected to have any credit toward the four-year sentence.
Lenher will be required to be part of the Vermont Sex Offender Registry for the rest of his life.
In August 2016, when Lenher, a veteran who attended the police academy as a temporary officer with the Middlebury Police Department, he made contact with a woman he had known since high school.
The two had never had a romantic relationship but agreed to go to a Rutland bar on Aug. 13, 2016.
Lenher and the woman went to a few different bars. She told police later he got increasingly intoxicated and began putting his hands on her.
The woman said she told Lenher she would take him home because he was intoxicated. She told police she planned to drive him home in his truck, then drive back to her own car with the understanding he would find his way to his truck on his own the next day.
However, when they got there, Lenher took the keys and went into his apartment before coming back out and lifting the woman out of the truck.
The woman went into the bathroom and tried texting friends and trying to talk her way out of Lenher’s home, but he pulled her into the bedroom, forcibly took her clothes off, pushed her onto the bed and assaulted her.
She told police when the assault stopped and she tried to get out of the apartment, Lenher yelled at her for trying to leave without saying goodbye.
The woman left and began walking down Route 7 toward Rutland for about an hour before she was able to reach a friend who could come and pick her up.
The woman was in court Friday and read a statement. She called the experience of being part of the criminal case “incredibly long, emotional and traumatic.”
“From the assault itself to a four-hour testimony where personal information and photographs of my body were presented to strangers in front of the person responsible for my suffering. I’m exhausted,” she said.
The woman said her statement “finally provides me with an opportunity to feel as though I matter as a human being.”
“The weeks leading up to this moment have been extremely anxiety-provoking, but it forced me to honestly reflect on my live since Aug.13, 2016. In order to heal, I had to finally accept that I endured a traumatic event. Someone who should have made me feel safe used my empathy against me. He used his physical strength, authority and intimidation to take advantage of me. It has and will continue to impact me and I’m allowed to be mad about it. I’m allowed to be hurt and I’m allowed to be afraid. All feelings that I was unwilling to accept until I was able to come to terms with the closure that today brings,” she said.
Travis Williams, deputy Rutland County state’s attorney, asked Zonay to sentence Lenher to 15 years in prison with all of the time suspended except 11 years to serve.
Attorney Paul Townshend, who represents Lenher, asked the judge for a minimum sentence and that the jail time be suspended.
Lenher apologized to the woman and told the judge he was asking for forgiveness.
