People become police officers for many reasons. For former Rutland City officer Nate Harvey, it was all about the dogs.
Harvey joined the Rutland Police Department after returning from two deployments to Afghanistan as a Marine. He’d wanted to be a dog handler there, but his Marine commanders had other jobs for him. Back home, he was one of the department’s two dog handlers and traveled all over Rutland County assisting other police with his dog, Cobalt. They would even help police in Bennington County on occasion.
Harvey, 32, had to quit being a cop in November 2021.
According to a release from the Vermont Office of the Attorney General, In July 2020, Rutland Police were investigating someone they suspected of selling drugs. Police set up a sting operation in which an undercover cop would attempt to purchase drugs from the suspect. Harvey was among the police called in to assist the others. As police went to arrest the occupants of the vehicle, it appeared to Harvey that the driver was about to drive away, placing other officers in danger so he attempted to stop him.
“The driver’s door was open and, I was at the driver’s door when he went in reverse, so I was trapped, I couldn’t go anywhere,” said Harvey on Thursday. “What I ended up doing was putting my foot on the running board of his car and jumping off his car and onto the hood of my cruiser. Doing that, it saved me.”
The vehicle side-swiped Harvey’s cruiser, tearing its own door off. Harvey had landed on his cruiser’s windshield, then rolled off onto the ground directly in the path of the other vehicle.
According to the attorney general, the driver was Michael Goodnough, who was 45 at the time. Once Harvey was on the ground in front of Goodnough’s vehicle, Rutland City Police Officer Tyler Billings shot Goodnough. That gave Harvey time to get out of the way. He said Goodnough’s vehicle then drove forward, hitting another car.
Goodnough survived the shooting and the attorney general declined to press charges against Billings, writing in a statement that the shooting was justified under current and pending law, given that it was necessary to save Harvey’s life.
Harvey thought he was fine, at least until he was in the back of an ambulance with the adrenaline wearing off. Upon taking a deep breath, he felt a severe pain in his back.
“I thought I was just a little sore, and I was going to get right back to it, but then it lasted longer and longer, and longer, and through all the treatments and physical therapy it still wasn’t getting better,” he said. “I started to have second thoughts about going back to policing because I was still in a lot of pain.”
He underwent a month-long program through Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, which left him able to do normal, everyday activities.
Unfortunately, working as a police officer is not a normal, everyday activity.
“Police work is already a taxing job on your body and to do that on top of being in pain all of the time as a baseline, I just wasn’t looking forward to that,” Harvey said. “Even on a good day, most officers have back problems just because they’re sitting in a car for two hours, chasing someone and fighting someone, and wearing that duty belt, it’s just 30 pounds on your hips, it’s a lot.”
Harvey resigned from the Rutland Police and began thinking about what he wanted to do with his life. He’d considered going to college after the Marines, but never had much interest in that form of education, despite having the G.I. Bill available to pay for it. But, in January, he decided to use that opportunity to attend dog training school in Harmony, North Carolina.
Given that his wife, Courtney, was pregnant with their son at the time it wasn’t an easy decision.
The child was born in April while Harvey was away.
“I came home, I was here for two weeks, the maximum amount of time I was allowed to miss for school, and I had to go back, which was pretty tough,” he said.
By the middle of June, he’d graduated from Highland Canine Training’s master dog trainer program and came back to Rutland Town to form Every Day Canine, his own dog training business.
“I’ve got group lessons every Tuesday night right now with a group that’s already booked up,” he said. “We’re off and running.”
Harvey plans to have a fixed location for Every Day Canine come winter. Right now he works from his home, does house calls, and meets clients in public parks. He trains dogs to have better in-house manners. He also does behavior modification work.
“That’s a big specialty of mine,” he said. “A lot of trainers shy away from aggressive dogs, but I can absolutely help.”
Every Day Canine’s focus is on pet dogs, said Harvey. He’s able to train service dogs under certain circumstances, but doesn’t generally offer it.
“I’m basically teaching people how to communicate to their dog, is the way I look at it. How do you clearly communicate to your dog to get what you want out of the relationship,” he said.
Each dog has its own motivations, he said. What works for one won’t always work for another.
“The biggest issue I face is, people allow problems to go on for too long,” Harvey said. “A problem begins, and it persists to a point where it’s unmanageable, and then they call the dog trainer. If more people started training really early and if a problem popped up and they contacted a dog trainer earlier, then it would be a lot easier for everyone involved, including the dog.”
The business has a website at everydaycaninevt.com online, can be emailed at everydaycaninevt@gmail.com, found on Instagram under @everydaycaninevt, or on Facebook as Every Day Canine.
