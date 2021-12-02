In an editorial published Tuesday, Dr. Harry Chen, former commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health and chair of the Vermont COVID Vaccine Implementation Advisory Board, called for a mask mandate to be imposed for people indoors in public places.
The editorial, first published in VTDigger, cites the high rate of transmission in Vermont. The health department’s online COVID dashboard showed almost 500 new cases verified on Tuesday.
The dashboard publishes the latest number of cases found on the day before so the numbers posted on Wednesday will show Tuesday’s totals.
The numbers are not an anomaly for Vermont in recent weeks. On Nov. 23, 561 new cases were found; Nov. 24, 405; and Nov. 26, 361.
Some Democratic leaders have called on Gov. Phil Scott to take stronger steps to combat the surge, but he has rejected the idea of restoring the mask mandate.
Chen argued that Vermont needs to take steps as news has developed about the new omicron variant and with hospitalizations on the rise.
“We don’t need to lock down at this point, though countries across the Atlantic are doing just this. We need to wear masks indoors in public to protect ourselves, our vulnerable and our frontline workers. We have done it before and know it works. I know the health commissioner and governor have come out strong for masking, but this is clearly not enough,” he wrote.
The article was written and published before the omicron variant had been found in the United States but according to news reports, a case of the variant was identified on Wednesday in California.
The dashboard also shows more than 80 people hospitalized with COVID in Vermont, 22 of them in the ICU, which Chen said was the highest number of hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.
“We’re still in the middle of the pandemic, unfortunately, and it would be great to say since everyone’s vaccinated, we’re fine, and we could just go about our business, but the problem is, the numbers don’t support that: the number of cases, hospitalizations, deaths and positivity (people testing positive for COVID.) It really paints a picture of definitely widespread COVID-19 infections in Vermont,” Chen said on Wednesday.
Chen said he had great concern about the stress COVID cases were putting on health care providers and hospitals. During the first year of the pandemic, the Scott administration had required hospitals to put elective procedures on hold and Chen said he was concerned about seeing those kinds of restrictions return.
A mask mandate would be consistent with recommendations by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in places with high rates of transmission of the virus, Chen added.
Jason Maulucci, a spokesman for the Scott administration, said the governor, who worked with Chen when Scott was in the Legislature, has a “tremendous amount of respect” for Chen, but doesn’t believe a mask mandate is the correct course of action.
“As the governor said, he thinks this phase in the pandemic, more than 20 months into this, with the experiences that we’ve gained, the knowledge that we have and with the incredible amount of protection we have, due to our nation-leading vaccination rate, we’re at a phase past the point where mandates are the answer,” he said.
The vaccine dashboard, also maintained by the Vermont Department of Health, showed on Wednesday that 83% of eligible Vermonters, which now means age 5 and older, have gotten at least one vaccination shot and 75% are fully vaccinated.
The Scott administration and the health department are recommending that people wear masks while indoors.
Maulucci added there was evidence that even without a mandate, the encouragement from Scott, Dr. Mark Levine, current commissioner of the health department, and others, had increased the use of masks in public places.
“The governor is very conscious about not abusing his executive emergency authority,” he said.
Chen noted that “sadly” some people have reacted to health recommendations as political issues but said he believed the only goals of the public health strategies suggested by Vermont health care providers are to reduce the spread of the virus and the stress on the health care system, as well as to prevent illness and death.
“How we do that should not be a political issue. One of the challenges of not having a statewide mask mandate when the evidence and the current CDC recommendations would recommend it, is that it really puts an undue burden on our school boards, our select boards and on our boards of aldermen to make those decisions when it really should be a leadership decision from the state,” he said.
Chen noted that state officials had shown support for use of masks and other mitigation methods as a way to slow the spread of COVID.
“To be clear, the governor is very strongly in favor of masks. The health commissioner is very strongly in favor of masks. They’re just not of a mind, and that’s obviously a political decision, to mandate it. So I don’t think anybody, in terms of the state, says masks don’t work Nor do I believe the health care providers believe that. So I think it’s really about, what are the policy choices you make to implement that, i.e. is it voluntary (or) is it a mandate,” he said.
With omicron and the holidays on the horizon, Chen said he thought Vermont “should be more proactive than reactive.”
