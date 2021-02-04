A forum on automated vehicles hosted by the state Agency of Transportation (AOT) will be held online from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday.
The “AV-Xchange Forum” is the first of its kind, according to AOT and will focus on challenges and opportunities related to testing automated vehicles on the state’s roadways. Government officials and people from the automated vehicle industry will speak.
According to AOT, the Legislature, in 2019, passed a law allowing automated vehicles to be tested in Vermont and called for the AOT to develop rules around such tests.
The forum is free. Visit bit.ly/0205AVForum to register.
