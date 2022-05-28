Foster care is an important resource for families and children in Vermont, but some may not realize that one of the primary goals of foster care is to keep children with their biological family and reunite them with their family whenever possible.
Rebecca Fitzsimmons, a resource coordinator for the Vermont Department for Children and Families (DCF), said when a child comes into the custody of her agency, and staff work to identify a suitable placement, the potential foster family is told about the circumstances of the custody and what challenges the child may have in their life.
Fitzsimmons acknowledged the reasons for custody often involve instances of domestic violence, substance abuse or both. She said she understands why some foster parents have concerns about reuniting those children with their families.
“It can be hard to support reunification if you see an injured child. It can be hard to look at that child and not be angry at the parents, but we encourage our foster parents to come from a place of empathy, that these parents are struggling with issues, and it’s coming out in an unhealthy way and an unsafe way. We do a lot of work around that. A lot of conversations with foster parents about, ‘These are human beings, and they made a mistake.’ We want to assess, what resources does the family need,” she said.
DCF staff are looking for foster parents who can be respectful and supportive of the biological family and ask them to communicate with the parents.
“It doesn’t happen overnight. Parents are often angry that their children are being cared for by other people so those relationships can take time, but we see foster parents have a tremendous amount of patience and empathy,” Fitzsimmons said.
Many of the foster parents Fitzsimmons works with make an effort to let the biological parent know they are not a “threat,” and they’re not trying to keep the child.
“Most of our foster parents are really good about saying … ‘I’m keeping your child safe while you’re doing what you need to do in order to be healthy and safe and supportive and have your child come home to you,’” she said.
Foster parents often remain in the child’s life, attending birthday parties or sporting events, or providing support to the biological family.
Fitzsimmons summed up the challenge by saying foster parents are “signing up to let their heart break a little bit so that a family can be successful,”
Fitzsimmons also pointed out that DCF staff will try to find someone, a grandparent or an older sibling, to take the role of a foster parent while biological parents are trying to address issues that make it difficult to care for their children. She said there has been research that children are most successful if they can continue in their “network.”
According to Fitzsimmons, reunification of a family, when possible, is always the goal and staff can work with family to address the challenges that led to intervention or the child or children being taken from the family’s custody. She said they can ask for something small like a plan to get children to school or medical appointments or something large like getting free of alcohol or drug addiction.
In Rutland County, Fitzsimmons said there are about a dozen homes that have the capacity for quick placement if she needed to find a spot. There are about 150 kids in the county in foster care, but she pointed out that some of them are in approved homes but the adults in those homes have a relationship, sometimes biological, with the child so some of the homes are only available to a specific child or children.
Robyn Sweet, has been a foster parent since 2014 with her husband, Bill. She has a specific perspective because she aged out of the foster system herself.
At her house, where she and Bill have their own collective four biological children, there have been more than 40 kids who have been there for as brief a time as overnight or as long, with one exception, for a year. The exception is a child the family adopted from foster care.
Sweet said she wanted to be involved in foster care because she remembered what it was like to be a child in the system.
“After doing this for a while, it changed and it changed because some of those children were in my home for a very short time. A week or seven months. When those children started to become healthy in their own right, started reaching back out to me and saying, ‘I remember being in your home. And I still, when I have a hard time making a decision, I think what would Robyn or Bill suggest that I do,” she said.
Sweet said she hopes that positive impact will mean the children won’t repeat some of the cycles that resulted in them coming into foster care, and they can change their own future.
Because Sweet said she and her husband have worked to create a temporary placement, she and Fitzsimmons agreed the Sweets can often get the “2 a.m call” in Rutland County or “it’s Monday afternoon, and we need somebody at 4 p.m.”
She said with one family, the child was very young when he stayed with the Sweets. The relationship with the family has continued past the time of DCF’s involvement and Robyn Sweet said they still see the child every week or for a weekend.
“The child now believes that we are just Aunt Robyn and Uncle Bill. He doesn’t necessarily understand that he was ever in DCF custody,” she said.
Fitzsimmons said the experience was an example of one of the challenges of providing foster care.
“That’s emotional for foster parents. They get attached to kids and when kids leave … Robyn and Bill, were really excited for this young kid and his mom, that they would be able to be back together. But they were sad. It’s a loss for their home. Their family was made up of people, including this little boy so when he leaves, it’s a loss,” she said.
Sweet said she’s often asked about how her family can grow so close to a child but then separate from them.
“My standard answer is that they weren’t my children to begin with. They were mine to care for while the family did what the family needed to do to be successful,” she said.
In her office, Fitzsimmons said she encourages her co-workers to slow down for a moment for National Foster Care Month.
“Our work is very fast-paced, and so it’s not always in the forefront of our minds to take that minute to call Robyn and Bill and say, ‘Thank you so much for what you did last night. It really made a difference’ because I’m already on to the next … emergency situation” she said.
She added that DCF staff had written notes of appreciation to foster parents that were mailed out on Wednesday.
