PITTSFIELD — Those behind work on the Town Hall say that despite unexpected trouble with the foundation, it should be ready for people and events by late July.
Select Board Chair Ann Kuendig said Tuesday that work began that day on fixing up parts of the building’s foundation. The historic structure has undergone a great deal of work in the past several months with the latest effort intended to be a water-mitigation project.
“We’ve just been progressing along, and we’ve been taking our time about getting the occupancy permit, but we started the water mitigation project, and in doing so, the committee decided that they would dig a trench around the front and the side toward the town office and put in drainage pipes,” she said. “Once the trench had been dug we could get a good look at the foundation. Well, lo and behold, once we took the front steps away and cut up the cement pad so we could then build the trench, we discovered a lot of disintegration of the foundation in the front.”
Kuendig said it’s believed that water simply infiltrated the ground and caused the foundation to decay.
The building is about 200 years old, but has only been at its current location since the late 1930s. Kuendig said
“It’s a solid-wall foundation, but then there are five to eight courses on top of that of cement block,” she said. “And over the years where there’s been water migration, those cement blocks have been seriously impacted, at least around the front. I think that’s where all the water issues came from. There was no trench, there was no drainage, there was basically grass and dirt and the water had no place to go, no place to drain, so it sat there and eventually permeated through the foundation blocks.”
The Town Hall is beside the Town Offices. The first floor was deemed unsafe by a building inspector in 2018, and it hasn’t been used for a Town Meeting Day since. Physically, it was ready to be used in March, but the pandemic restrictions were still in place at the time.
The town has allocated $40,000 towards its repair, with hopes of using it once again as a Town Hall for government functions, but also community events and possibly private functions.
Kuendig said the foundation work came as a surprise to the Town Hall committee and is expected to cost $6,000.
“It makes it very, very tight,” said Kuendig. “The money that was allocated two years ago was for the floor system and water mitigation. That was with the $10,000 already in the reserve account, that came out to be $40,000. We are tightly, tightly managing that last $12,000 for the water mitigation. We are watching our dollars very, very carefully. We think we can bring it in for that $40,000.”
The town has applied for two grants to help with repair costs. Kuendig said she expects to hear from the AARP Communities Challenge grant program any day now, and has applied to the Vermont Arts Council for a Cultural Facilities Grant, which will announce awards in August.
Once the foundation is fixed up, waterproofing will begin. Kuendig said many local people and businesses have donated time and materials to this. Mike Moran and Carl Oertel have been working with the foundation.
“I’m hoping that the town can start using Town Hall for committee meetings, gatherings, and bazaars sometime towards the end of July,” she said.
