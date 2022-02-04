Four local people are facing criminal charges after a multi-agency raid by law-enforcement, which found heroin, crack cocaine and two stolen handguns at a Crescent Street home on Wednesday, according to a news statement released by the Rutland City Police Department.
Patrick Higgins, 43; Michele Higgins, 36; and Nicholas Henning, 42, were all cited with felony counts of selling cocaine, police said.
Their appearance in Rutland criminal court is pending.
Matthew Layden, 32, was also arrested during the incident because of an outstanding warrant in a case where he was cited on one misdemeanor count of domestic assault and one misdemeanor count of interference with access to emergency services.
The statement said there was also a warrant for Michele Higgins. Police said the charge was driving with a suspended license.
Patrick Higgins was also cited for selling drugs in a school zone.
Patrick Higgins, Michele Higgins, Henning and Layden are all from Rutland.
The statement said officers from the Rutland City department, the Vermont Drug Task Force, the Vermont State Police Field Force Division and federal agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Homeland Security participated in the raid as part of a “multi-agency investigation into drug trafficking.”
A search warrant for 25 Crescent St. was obtained by the Rutland City Police Department and the Vermont Drug Task Force and entry was made by the Homeland Security special response team.
Detective Sgt. Charles Whitehead, of the Rutland City Police Department, said Thursday that the warrant was executed at 5 a.m. Wednesday.
He said the people who were arrested were taken into custody without incident.
Police said there were three juveniles inside the home. According to Whitehead, staff from the Vermont Department for Children and Families were notified about the presence of the children.
Beside allegedly finding drugs and guns, police also found more than $12,000 in cash and “other evidence of drug trafficking,” the release said.
Police said they expect other arrests will be made from this investigation.
The misdemeanor charges against Layden were based on an affidavit that said there had been an incident in Rutland on Sept. 20. According to court records, Layden was scheduled to be arraigned in Rutland criminal court Sept. 21 but failed to appear.
He appeared in Rutland criminal court on Wednesday because of the warrant and was released on conditions including a prohibition against having, buying or using drugs without a prescription.
Anyone with information about the alleged drug activity on Crescent Street can call the Rutland City Police Department at 773-1820 or the Vermont Drug Task Force at 773-9101. Online, anonymous tips can be submitted at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit, which also provides information about how to submit anonymous information through text.
