The Vermont Department of Health Laboratory reported on Monday another four cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, adding to the six reported over the weekend, with a total of a dozen cases confirmed in Vermont.
The four newest cases are all Vermonters. The health department has reported eight positive cases among Vermonters and four cases among non-Vermonters.
These Vermont lab results are considered confirmed.
The newest are: a woman in her 60s, from Bennington County who is hospitalized at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington; a man in his 60s from Orange County; a woman in her 30s and a man in his 30s, both from Chittenen County. All three of the latter cases are self-isolating at home.
The Health Department’s contact-tracing team has been working to investigate the patients’ travel history and related community activities, and to identify anyone in Vermont who may have been in close contact with the patients. They will be assessed for their exposure risk and provided with guidance for their health and recommendations for self-isolation or other restrictions.
This story will be updated.
