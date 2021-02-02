BRANDON — Of the four people running for two one-year terms on the Select Board, two are running as a team.
Lindsey Berk and Alexandra “Allie” Breyer, each said Tuesday they’re running primarily to make the Select Board more diverse.
“Over the last four years, we’ve seen how fragile our democracy can be, and we think a truly representative democracy at every level of government is super important,” said Berk. “There hasn’t been a woman on the Brandon Select Board since 2014, so, seven years. We’ve counted only four women who’ve been on the Select Board in the last 30 years. So it’s really not been representative of the people who live here.”
The board could benefit from having a range of genders, ethnicity, ages and financial backgrounds among its members, they said.
Berk is the executive director of the Addison County Relocalization Network. She’s lived in Brandon for a few years. Much of her work with ACORN has been centered around improving health by improving diets. The group works to improve people’s connections to local food sources. She sits on the Brandon Restorative Justice Committee, the Addison County Hunger Council, and the Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union equity group.
She said she would like to see communication and collaboration improve between all the groups working to make Brandon a better place, from the government and schools to nonprofits and other groups, and for these folks to find ways to spread information to the community as a whole.
She and Breyer have many of the same goals, which is why they are running as a team.
Breyer said she’s lived in Brandon for about two years, having grown up in Minnesota. She has degrees in global studies and public administration, and worked for Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon. She was a waste prevention analyst for the city of Eugene, Oregon, and currently works for the Vermont Department of Health as a communications coordinator and injury prevention specialist. Most of her work has centered around COVID-19 messaging, but she said said she expects the focus will eventually shift to roadway safety.
She came to Brandon with her partner, Michael Shank, who ran for state Senate and serves as chairman of the Brandon Planning Commission.
“We’re really hoping that by running we’re showing people in this community that diverse experiences and values are desired and even respected,” she said. “We’ve been talking to a lot of community leaders about what they want to see in Brandon, and a lot of people have been talking about how far Brandon has come. People say it’s changed a lot since the early 2000s — there’s a desire for stronger community connections and making a community that’s accessible, equitable and safe for people of all ages and identities.”
Running for re-election is Seth Hopkins, the board’s current chairman — a spot he’s held for the past four years. He’s a native of Ashby, Massachusetts, and came to Brandon 16 years ago, having been familiar with the place from his time at Middlebury College. He runs a bed-and-breakfast inn.
Hopkins said Tuesday he asked to be appointed to the board in 2015 to fill a vacancy left by the last woman to serve on the board. He was appointed with her recommendation, he said.
One of the main reasons he ran to begin with was to bring some order and predictability to the town’s finances. Budgets had been failing, and there had been issues between the board and town administration. These days, drafting a budget is a fairly smooth process and the board’s working relationship with the current town manager has been solid.
“As far as goals going forward, now that it looks like the finances are in order, I think the board, the town, what we can do now with the pandemic economy is just try to provide the environment for people to be able to do their own thing,” Hopkins said. “We can be predictable that we’re going to be supportive of new businesses, we can be predictable for families and say we’re going to try and keep a stable budget so your taxes are predictable, and you’re not going to have wild swings from one year to the next. I think those kinds of things would be goals I would be working on right now.”
As chairman, it’s Hopkins’ job to run the board’s meetings. He said he is proud of having transitioned from in-person meetings to meeting by Zoom, and he’s also excited to see the annual town report come out this year. He and Selectmen Tim Guiles and Doug Bailey have been working to make it a more readable, transparent document that he said he hopes townspeople will appreciate.
Hopkins said he’d like to see the town do more to foster and boost groups like 4-H and Scouting, which have diminished over the years. These kinds of organizations are important, he said, for bringing the community together.
Also running is Michael Markowski, whose family owns the Markowski Excavating company, where he serves as a foreman. Markowski is a member of the Brandon Fire District Prudential Committee as well. The district oversees a 1,200 customer water system along with the fire department.
Markowski grew up in nearby Pittsford and served on the Pittsford Fire Department for many years as well as with the Brandon department for the past five, though he left about a year ago.
“I’ve always enjoyed working with towns,” he said, having had dealings with many municipalities on construction projects. He said he loves the challenges of serving on a governing board. On the Prudential Committee (of the fire district), he and the others have managed things like equipment, infrastructure, and lately reworking the district’s bylaws to increase the size of the committee and update its policies and procedures.
Markowski said he believes he’s a reasonable person who isn’t afraid to express himself. He’d like to spend some time learning how the board works before eying big changes.
“I don’t want to be the type to go in with a personal agenda, because that’s not what you want to do is go in and think you’re going to change the world in a heartbeat,” he said. “Part of the first year I’d like to spend learning the logistics, learning the ways of the town.”
He said the town is run well, but he would like to see it made a friendlier place for young families just starting out.
“We have a great community of really diverse people, but I’d like to see somebody my age with a family able to come in and be comfortable raising their kids, and in an affordable way,” he said.
