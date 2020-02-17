Four people are running for the position of town clerk and treasurer in Rutland Town.
Kari ClarkKari Clark was born and raised in Rutland City and is married to the current town fire chief, Christopher Clark.
“We’re no strangers to the town, he grew up in the town and I’ve been with him for over two decades, so it’s like I grew up there as well,” Clark said. “We always wanted to move back to the town with our children and we were able to make that happen, which we were very happy about.”
Clark’s professional background has been in education.
“I’ve been a teacher for over 17 years,” she said. “I have had various roles at different grade levels. Right now I am a special educator in Addison Central School District in Middlebury. I just recently got my masters a couple of years ago and that’s what I went for, special education, and was able to get a teaching position doing that. Before that I had my elementary school teaching license, and I taught in elementary school and I taught at the preschool level for a while as well.”
Her favorite part of being a teacher has been showing students different ways to look at things.
She said the recent passing of her father-in-law, Bruce Egan, a dedicated Rutland Town servant, prompted her to run for office.
“It was shocking and it was almost life-changing for all of us because we’re so close, and I saw the impact that he brought to the community over his years, learning about what he’d done before I came into his life, and seeing the outcome of people coming in and acknowledging his efforts after he passed, just really made me feel like I needed to give back in some way,” said Clark.
For her undergraduate studies, she majored in mathematics, which she said will be of help with the treasurer’s work. Her work as a teacher, she said, has given her the skills to work with all kinds of people in different settings.
Sawyer HathawaySawyer Hathaway said in an interview that he grew up in town, went through the local school system, and in 2010 got married and moved to Cleveland, Ohio, with his wife, former Town Clerk and Treasurer, Kirsten Hathaway. They moved back in 2014.
“We didn’t like Cleveland, and always liked Rutland. Kirsten really liked it when we were here, it’s always been the place that felt like home,” he said.
While in Cleveland, he became an emergency medical technician, then a year later went back to school to become a paramedic. When he returned to Vermont, he was a paramedic for the Fair Haven Rescue Squad before getting a job at Rutland Regional Medical Center as clerk phlebotomist.
“I always liked helping people, I always liked being able to be in the community, and making an impact that way,” he said. “I don’t think there’s anything more rewarding than taking somebody who’s really, really sick, really, really, hurt and needs a lot of help, being able to help them.”
He said that as town clerk, he would work to make town records easily viewable online.
“I want to make our documents easily accessible to help businesses and homebuyers move into the area,” he said. “I think bringing things into the 21st century is an important thing, especially for where all of our documents are kept in town.”
He said doing this would require cooperation from other departments, but would be worth it. Other towns, including Rutland City, have their land records accessible online, which can help homebuyers.
The town could be doing more with its resources, he said, noting that he believes there are funds attached to the fire department that don’t do much in terms of accruing interest, that could be looked into.
Chris Kiefer-CioffiChris Kiefer-Cioffi brings a background in law enforcement and past experience as a select board member to the race. She said in an interview that she’d lived in Rutland Town for 25 years, spent 27 years on the Rutland City Police Department, retiring from there in 2009 as a detective, and then joining the United States Marshals Service, from which she retired on Jan. 17.
Originally from Pennsylvania, Kiefer-Cioffi said she’s been a firefighter, paramedic, and a few years ago served a term on the Rutland Town Board of Selectmen. She was also on the Board of Civil Authority, and has been a justice of the peace.
“I’m very familiar with a lot of people that live in the town, only because I’ve lived there for so long,” she said. “I think my background with the Board of Selectmen, I can bring that background to the clerk’s office. I do have some things to learn, there’s no doubt about that. There’s stuff with voting procedures that the clerk has to take care of. (Assistant Town Clerk) Susan McGee, who in my opinion is the godsend in that office, she definitely has a lot she is going to have to teach me.”
She said the town clerk and treasurer’s office has been well-run in recent years, noting that she was on the board that appointed Kirsten Hathaway initially.
“If it’s not broken, we don’t need to fix it,” said Kiefer-Cioffi. “If I get voted into that position, I think I’d work as closely as possible with Ms. McGee and try to accomplish what we need to on a daily basis and then look long range and see what we need to do, if there’s anything that needs to be changed.”
Gary LadaboucheGary Ladabouche grew up in Rutland, moving to the town in 2002 with his wife and three kids. He said his background is in banking, business ownership, and higher education.
Ladabouche said when he left college, he started his professional life with Chittenden Bank, then got a job at Proctor Bank, working his way up, until he eventually became a branch manager at Vermont Federal Credit Union.
“Then I had an opportunity to own my own business, back in 1996, and I was in retail as owner and operator at Ladabouche Furniture for 16 years,” he said. “After that, I had an opportunity to become the director of corporate giving and major gifts at Castleton University under Dave Wolk, and had a successful career there.”
His position was cut when the college had to tighten its financial belt. Ladabouche then undertook a similar role at the College of St. Joseph, which closed its doors last year. Ladabouche said he was aware when he took the job that the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE) had placed the school under probation, requiring it to show concrete evidence of its financial strength within two years, but not long after he started, NECHE moved up the timeline to just a few months.
He feels the town clerk and treasurer position would suit him well.
“I think with this position you need to have strong administrative skills, and effectively work with others,” he said. “I understand the importance of collaboration within an organization, and most importantly, satisfying the needs of the citizens of Rutland Town.”
He said he’s been a Rotarian for over 30 years and enjoys helping the community however he can.
“Although I have limited knowledge of specifically municipal accounting, my management and financial background would certainly be advantageous to the duties of managing the town finances and records, he said.”
He said his administrative skills and ability to collaborate with others inside an organization make him a good fit for the position.
“I think it would be cool to follow in the footsteps of my cousin, Dick DelBianco, who served as treasurer and clerk for many years and did an outstanding job and was admired and respected by many, and myself. I’d be honored and truly grateful if elected,” he said.
Editor’s note: Chris Kiefer-Cioffi declined to provide a headshot photo for this article.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.