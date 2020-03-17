David J. Fox, who had been chief deputy for the Rutland County Sheriff's Department, has been appointed sheriff by Gov. Phil Scott, filling the rest of Sheriff Stephen Benard's term.
In a news release, Fox said he was honored by Scott's decision.
“I take great pride in having the opportunity to give back to people during times they need it most. It’s a privilege to serve our community alongside the department’s loyal and hardworking officers who are dedicated to the people of Rutland County,” Fox said.
Scott, who announced the decision on Tuesday, thanked Benard for his “dedicated service to the people of Rutland County and for his leadership.” Benard became sheriff in 2004 and retired on Sunday.
Scott said he chose Fox because he has the “experience and skill set needed to continue this good work and lead the department forward.”
Fox's appointment will last until 2022. If he wants to remain sheriff, he will then have to run for office. Because Benard was elected as a Republican, Scott received nominations from the Rutland County Republican Committee to fill the vacancy.
Fox has served in the Rutland County sheriff’s office since 2004, joining after he graduated from the Vermont Police Academy.
During his time in law enforcement, he has partnered with the Vermont Department for Children and Families, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Administration to investigate crimes against children, domestic violence, drug violence and fraud against the elderly.
Fox, who will be sworn in later this month, has lived in the community for nearly 50 years.
