BURLINGTON — An adult from Franklin County has Vermont’s first confirmed case of monkeypox.
The Department of Health made the announcement Friday, saying an initial test was preformed by the State Public Health Laboratory and came back positive. A second test to confirm the results was done and the sample sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Monkeypox (hMPXV) is a type of orthopoxvirus, related to smallpox and cowpox. It’s been spreading globally, with more than 21,000 cases worldwide and 4,907 cases in the United States.
There have been no deaths reported because of it, according to the health department.
The infected Vermonter is being seen by a health care provider. Risk of community transmission is low, according to the department.
“That the virus has shown up in Vermont is unwelcome news, but not a surprise, and I am hopeful this person recovers quickly,” stated Health Commissioner Mark Levine. “We have been closely following the global spread of hMPXV and continue to maintain close communication with experts from CDC.”
The virus can lead to a serious and painful illness, Levine stated, though most people recover without treatment.
“We are fortunate that the threat to Vermonters remains low at this time,” he stated.
The monkeypox virus, unlike COVID-19, doesn’t spread easily from person to person, according to the department. Transmission typically requires skin-to-skin contact, direct contact with bodily fluids, or prolonged face-to-face contact. Contact with objects, fabrics and surfaces used by an infected person can also spread it.
“According to the CDC, people who may be at higher risk of exposure to the virus include, but are not limited to, men who have sex with men,” the Vermont Department of Health release states.
Symptoms include rash, fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chill and exhaustion. Some people just get the rash with no other symptoms.
“In order to help prevent spread of the virus, it’s important that Vermonters protect themselves by knowing how to make safe choices in situations where intimate contact or skin-to-skin contact is likely to occur,” reads the department’s announcement.
Anyone who might have come into close contact with an infected person who has new, unexplained rashes or sores should contact a health care provider.
More information can be found at healthvermont.gov/hMPXV online.
