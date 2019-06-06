CLARENDON — Kids between 8 and 17 years old can take part in free airplane rides Saturday at the Rutland-Southern Vermont Regional Airport, courtesy of EAA Chapter 968, the Green Mountain Flyers.
The “Young Eagles Rally” registration is from 9 a.m. to noon. Kids get a free ground tour of an airplane, and a free 20-minute ride.
To check the status of the event, visit www.968.eaachapter.org or facebook.com/EAAKRUT, which will have updates up until 7 a.m. Saturday.
For more information, email EAA968@vermontel.net or call 259-3749.
