Using $1 million in COVID-19 relief funds, the University of Vermont plans to offer free college courses to 550 Vermonters looking to brush up on their skills or learn new ones to better fit into the current job market.
“I’ve been at this for 20 years and this is unprecedented, completely new,” said Cynthia Belliveau, dean of University of Vermont Continuing and Distance Education, on Wednesday. “There’s no real stipulations, you just can’t be a college student. This is really for everyone. It’s kind of remarkable. Even with the announcement just yesterday, we have 153 people signed up. So there is a need.”
The Workforce Upskill Opportunity Grant will pay for two courses that can count towards a college degree or a professional certificate program, she said. The courses are in health care, digital economy, and leadership and management.
“We picked those three areas because of the work that we’ve been doing where we see these are future, pressing career needs,” said Belliveau.
Vermonters can sign up by visiting UpSkillVermont.org or by calling 1-800-639-3210.
Belliveau said her department is all about being flexible with people’s lives and schedules. She recommends those interested sign up immediately. They’ll have a year to decide what they want to pursue and there are programs they can run through to help them decide on the best path of action. Many courses are remote with classes taking place one or two days a week.
She said employers should also take note, as they can direct their employees to the program. The UVM Health Network has been interested, as has King Arthur Flour, Outdoor Gear Exchange, Whetstone Station Brewery in Brattleboro, and Cabot.
“But the biggest partner we have is (Community College of Vermont). They have their money, we have our money, they’re calling theirs critical occupations, we’re calling ours high impact programs …” she said, adding that it’s possible to use both to get four free courses.
She said the pandemic left many people looking for new careers or ways to remain relevant in their current fields. She’d like to see this program continued and hopes data collected on it will show its worth.
Julia Zema, campaign manager with the marketing team at Orvis, based in Manchester, said that she took courses through the program a few years ago. Orvis paid for it, all she had to do was drive to Burlington from Arlington every Friday for a month or two. Online learning wasn’t as popular then, she said, but believes the pandemic has changed people’s thinking in that regard.
For Zema, the smaller courses led to bigger things.
“I loved the program so much I’m just about to graduate from UVM with my masters in leadership for sustainability in their environmental resources program,” she said.
The courses let her expand her organization skills and knowledge of organizational tools, which has helped her a great deal professionally.
“I would say it’s definitely worth prioritizing in your life,” she said. “I believe that education is the best investment we can make in ourselves, and that like anything else you’ll get what you put into it, there are so many resources that are provided through the course that you couldn’t possibly cover in the duration of it, but can take home.”
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.