BROC Community Action will host a free flu shot clinic on Friday for anyone experiencing barriers to getting one on their own. It takes place outdoors, rain or shine, at 45 Union St. between 9 a.m. and noon.
Hepatitis A vaccines and reusable cloth face masks will be available for free, as well.
