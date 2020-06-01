CLARENDON — The state and its partners are getting better at distributing food to those left low on income by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know we have 3,000 gallons of Thomas Dairy milk,” said Kim Williams, community outreach coordinator for Vermont Foodbank, on Monday at the Rutland Southern Vermont Regional Airport, where as of 9:30 a.m. 170 cars were waiting in line to be loaded with food by members of the Vermont National Guard. “Usually every single one of those gallons is given out. To start, we’re giving out two gallons of milk per family. We give out 25 pounds of produce from Black River Good Neighbors.”
The event was scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. At one point, organizers said 300 vehicles were in line.
On May 15, Vermont began implementing the Farmers to Families Food Box Program, a U.S. Department of Agriculture program aimed at doing two things, giving farmers somewhere to sell what they produce, and getting food to people who need it. According to the Vermont Foodbank, the Abbey Group was awarded a bid by the state to handle the distribution of food.
The schedule for future food distribution events can be found on Vermont Foodbank’s website at bit.ly/0601Food.
“I feel like over the past few weeks it’s gotten better,” said Williams. “Communication and people waiting have been big things, and I think we’ve come far with that, working with the (Agency of Transportation), the Agency of Human Services, they have water, they go through the line counting cars, it’s a big thing letting people know what’s happening.”
About a month ago, the National Guard and Vermont Foodbank were at the airport distributing “meals ready to eat” to anyone who wanted them. This was done at state airports across Vermont.
On Monday, cars lined up along the road leading to the airport. Each got milk, chicken and produce.
“People don’t have to get out of their cars, they don’t even have to roll down their windows if they don’t want to, they can hold up their fingers to let people know how much food they need,” said Williams. “We put food in the trunk or in the back seat of the car so there’s no contact that has to happen.”
Nina Abbey, vice president of operations at Abbey Group, said her company was approached by the state about bidding on the Farmers to Families Food Box Program contract. She said Abbey Group has been working on a distribution daily since May 15 and will do so until the program ends.
Abbey said she was on a conference call last week with U.S Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and Senator Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., talking about the program and other issues.
“We were able to advocate for extending this program beyond June 30 so that our Vermont farmers can get a lot more of their produce into the market,” Abbey said.
With COVID-19 closing schools and restaurants, many dairy and other food producers found themselves without customers, hence the creation of the Farmers to Families Food Box Program.
“Certainly, anything with our local area, we want to be involved,” said Abbey Thomas, an owner at Thomas Dairy, which buys milk from seven farms around Rutland and processes it into various products.
“We’re packing right now about 16,000 gallons a week, all different products,” said Perry Thomas, another owner. He said this program is giving Thomas Dairy a place to sell 3,000 gallons of milk that would otherwise be surplus. He said the company provided 1,500 gallons to Castleton University and the University of Vermont on a weekly basis until they abruptly closed their campuses owing to the pandemic.
“This week I think it will just about make up for it,” said Perry Thomas. “We’ve been super fortunate to find other avenues for our milk.”
Mike Edwards, of the Rutland area, said he’s been on disability, but COVID-19 has impacted him as well.
“I get part-time help where I can, but with this all going on, it’s cut right out,” he said.
Stu Davis, of West Rutland, said he came to the airport a few weeks ago when MREs were being distributed. Things were going smoothly on Monday, he said. He came to the airport to get food for himself, his wife and their son.
“We’ve been sort of cutting back on doing stuff, not much to do right now or places to go,” he said from his vehicle. “We did some fishing, caught some fresh fish.”
