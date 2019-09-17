MONTPELIER — Free hunting seminars are being held across the state.
Hosted by the Fish & Wildlife Department, the seminars are aimed at beginners and those with some experience.
“Both experienced and first-time hunters stand to benefit from these seminars,” said Nicole Meier, information and education specialist with the department, in a statement. “We will provide useful information including practical hunting tips, ecology and behavior of these animals as well as how to have a fun, safe experience in the woods.”
It’s suggested that participants bring a lunch and snacks and dress for the weather, as some of the events last a while and have outdoor components. People can sign up at tinyurl.com/hn7khc5.
Seminars include:
- Successful Bow Hunting, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 18 at Linwood Smith’s Archery Shop, 281 Old Bradley Road, St. Johnsbury.
- Deer Processing, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 19 at Mountain Deer Taxidermy, 1308 Loop Road, Northfield. Learn how to field dress, process and prepare a deer for taxidermy or food.
- Deer Tracking, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 3, at Mountain Deer Taxidermy, 1308 Loop Road, Northfield.
- Deer Processing, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Agency of Natural Resources Annex Building, 190 Junction Road, Berlin.
For more information, call 802-828-1193.
