MONTPELIER — The Department of Environmental Conservation is hosting a lecture on changes to how clean water projects are funded.
The Clean Water Service Delivery Act, passed in 2019, establishes a network of Clean Water Service Providers. These are advised by Basin Water Quality Councils and will administer Water Quality Restoration Formula grants to identify, implement, and maintain projects at the river basin level.
The department, along with representatives from Clean Water Service Providers, will speak on Thursday at noon about the process of developing this new funding system.
The lecture is free; registration is online at bit.ly/0628Lecture
