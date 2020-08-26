A program offering free massages to cancer patients in the Upper Valley is expanding its reach over the mountains.
Founded by massage therapist Steve Gordon, the Hand to Heart Project is now serving Rutland, Bennington, Arlington, Clarendon, Danby, Dorset, Manchester, Pawlet, Rupert, Sandgate, Sunderland, Shaftsbury, Shrewsbury, Wallingford and Woodford.
Gordon, a former newspaper reporter with 25 years of experience as a massage therapist, founded the Hand to Heart Project in 2007. Since then, it’s worked with several hundred cancer patients and their caregivers every year in the Upper Valley area of Vermont and New Hampshire.
“Because we’ve done well with our fundraising, the Board of Directors was feeling this summer that we have the resources to do more than what we’ve been doing,” he said.
He and several other massage therapists serve the Upper Valley. For now, there’s only one therapist, Anna Maynard, working with the program between Rutland and Bennington. In addition to being a massage therapist with 15 years of experience, Maynard is a registered nurse and an end-of-life doula. Doulas provide comfort, support and information to their clients and are normally associated with birth, but are becoming known for end-of-life care as well.
“I have done work with clients in palliative type care situations as well as clients who were facing death in hospice situations,” said Maynard on Wednesday. “It’s my belief that compassionate presence and compassionate touch hold great value for clients living with cancer.”
Gordon said the service is free, and while clients do come to the program by referral, it’s not required.
“Essentially, if you have a cancer diagnosis and you’re in treatment or post-treatment, we are available to help,” he said. “We offer the same service to caregivers. If you are the primary caregiver of a spouse, a parent, a child or even just a really good friend, and you’re the one shouldering the burden and doing the taking care of, we can do some of the massage with you also.”
Gordon, as executive director of the program, manages the intake process. Those who want to sign up for the program or refer someone can call (603) 542-8367, email contact@handtoheartproject.org or visit the program’s website at handtohearproject.org for more information.
He said all therapists working with the program wear masks when they visit a client, as do the clients themselves. Screenings for COVID-19 are done ahead of time.
“One of the challenges with this program is people associate massage with cruise ships and spas, so it’s important to make note this is not just about the massage,” Gordon said. “This is at least as much about being with people when they’re suffering and offering support and compassionate presence and touch.”
He said it’s traumatic to be told one has a life-threatening or life-ending illness and many find they have few people they can speak with candidly about their situation. In some cases, loved ones don’t want to face the issue directly, or need comfort themselves.
The massages are done in the person’s home in whatever way they’re most comfortable with, said Gordon. They can last up to an hour, and repeat visits are doable.
“Initially, way back when we started, we thought we’d have a limit on how many times we’d go see somebody at no charge and then if they wanted it to continue they could pay for it, but it became obvious very quickly that I was not going to tell somebody who was advancing with their disease that they’d run out the string and were going to have to pay from now on,” he said.
The program is funded through donations and grants and is run through the nonprofit NH-VT Palliative Services.
