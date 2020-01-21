BURLINGTON — The state is giving out free radon test kits.
According to the Vermont Department of Health, people can order a kit by emailing their name, mailing address, physical address, and phone number to radon@vermont.gov or by calling 1-800-439-8550.
“Testing is the only way to know whether your home has too much radon,” said Mark Levine, commissioner of the Department of Health, in a release. “More than 52,000 Vermonters have already tested their homes. Make 2020 the year you check whether yours is safe from this dangerous gas.”
Radon is a colorless, odorless, radioactive gas that occurs naturally and can seep up from the ground into homes and other buildings. Prolonged exposure can increase one’s risk of developing lung cancer. According to the department, one in seven Vermont homes has elevated levels of radon.
More information about radon can be found on the department’s website, healthvermont.gov/radon.
Vermont educators can teach their students about radon by having them participate in the Vermont Radon Poster Contest. It’s for students ages 9 to 14. More can be learned online at healthvermont.gov/radon#poster.
