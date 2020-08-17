A free screening of “Selma,” a 2014 historical drama chronicling the Montgomery voting rights marches of the 1960s will take place Sept. 24 at the Paramount Theatre Drive-in at Vermont State Fairgrounds to honor the late U.S. House Rep. John Lewis.
The screening is the product of an effort between Paramount Theatre, the local chapter of the NAACP and Green Mountain Power.
“The film demonstrates the incredible risks faced by and leadership of Rep. Lewis, Dr. King and others,” said Tabitha Moore, president of the Rutland branch of the NAACP. “Showing the film is a fitting tribute to Rep. Lewis, who fought for equal rights for all Americans his entire life. It’s a fight that continues today, and we hope the film will inspire this community and its growing support for anti-racism and equality.”
Gates open at 7:30 p.m. with a start time of 8 p.m. While free, a ticket is required. These are available on a first-come first-served basis at paramountvt.org starting at noon on Aug. 24.
